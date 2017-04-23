Want a gaming controller for your Mac? Why not use a Joy-Con?

Playing games on your Mac with a keyboard and mouse doesn't always offer an optimal experience, and with plenty of gaming controllers out there, it's easy to get that console feeling of control.

Gaming controllers on Mac have varying degrees of success, but if you play a game that accepts Bluetooth controllers (and doesn't need a ton of buttons to play), your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons can connect to your Mac!

How to pair a Joy-Con to your Mac

You can only pair the Joy-Con separately, so you won't be able to use them together in the Joy-Con grip formation on Mac; however, you can pair both Joy-Cons at the same time, giving you two controllers to work with.

Turn off your Nintendo Switch. This will kill the connection between the Joy-Con and the Switch. Press and hold the Sync button on the Joy-Con you want to pair until you see green flashing lights. Sync is the small black button on the flat side of the Joy-Con. Click on the Bluetooth button in the Menu bar on your Mac. Click Open Bluetooth Preferences. Click Pair beside the Joy-Con you want to connect.

How to pair the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to your Mac

Alternatively, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can also be paired with your Mac using pretty similar steps.

Turn off your Nintendo Switch. This will kill the connection between the Joy-Con and the Switch. Click on the Bluetooth button in the Menu bar on your Mac. Click Open Bluetooth Preferences. Press and hold the Sync button on the Pro Controller. It's the small black button on the top of the Pro controller. Click Pair beside the Pro Controller on your Mac.

Was this helpful?

Experience any trouble pairing your Joy-Con of Pro Controller to your Mac? Let us know in the comments below.