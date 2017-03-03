How do I view the weather in Maps?

With the upcoming iOS 10.3 update — currently available in public beta — the Maps app lets users 3D touch the weather icon to make some more specific weather-related details appear (#youfancyhuh?)

If you're cruising along the highway on a road trip with pals and you want to take a peek at the weather without switching apps, follow along, and we'll show you how!

How to view the weather in Maps

Launch Maps from home screen 3D tap the weather icon in the lower right corner. The weather forecast and other weather-related details for your current location will appear on screen

How do you watch the weather?

Do you use a different weather app than Maps, or the one that comes with your iPhone? Or are you a big fan of how Apple's Weather app is incorporated with other apps? Let us know in the comments below!