How do I view the weather in Maps?
With the upcoming iOS 10.3 update — currently available in public beta — the Maps app lets users 3D touch the weather icon to make some more specific weather-related details appear (#youfancyhuh?)
If you're cruising along the highway on a road trip with pals and you want to take a peek at the weather without switching apps, follow along, and we'll show you how!
How to view the weather in Maps
- Launch Maps from home screen
- 3D tap the weather icon in the lower right corner.
- The weather forecast and other weather-related details for your current location will appear on screen
How do you watch the weather?
Do you use a different weather app than Maps, or the one that comes with your iPhone? Or are you a big fan of how Apple's Weather app is incorporated with other apps? Let us know in the comments below!