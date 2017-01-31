Can't be home for the big game? No TV? Watch on your iPhone or iPad!

Super Bowl LI is coming up quickly and if you can't be around a giant TV for the big game, you can still watch on your iPhone or iPad. Here's how!

In the U.S.

Fox Sports Go

For a completely free experience, download the Fox Sports Go app, and see Super Bowl LI in all its glory, including the reason everyone actually watches the game: the commercials.

This year, Fox is offering a non-authenticated stream (no subscription or password required) so that fans all over the U.S. can watch the Patriots take on the Falcons. You'll be able to watch on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Fox has actually made the game available on just about every platform under the Sun.

If you want to stream the game for free, there really is no better way. Hell, if you want to stream the game at all, just go with Fox Sports Go. You can delete the app after if you really want to.

Free - Download now

NFL app — Verizon customers only

All Verizon customers get exclusive access to live content and that includes the Super Bowl again this year.

If you're on Verizon, just download the NFL mobile app and you're in like flint.

Free - Download now

Outside the U.S.

If you're outside the U.S., you kind of get the short end of the stick with this one, since there aren't really any free ways to watch on iPhone and iPad without doing something illegal. And I could not do that in good conscience.

NFL Game Pass

You can download the app for free, though you have to pay a subscription fee in order to watch the Super Bowl, and it's a little pricey this year, at $34.99. You don't just get Super Bowl LI, though; you get the Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, as well as every Super Bowl from 2009 to 2015. Not sure why you'd want to watch those oldies, but there it is. If you don't want to pay, you're probably better off headed out to a pub or friend's place.

Free, $34.99 subscription - Download now

In Canada: CTV GO app

If you live in Canada and you have a TV subscription package that includes CTV, you can stream the Super Bowl on your iPhone or iPad via the CTV Go app. It's free (aside from your cable subscription).

Free, with subscription - Download now

That's pretty much it

If any other ways to watch on your iPhone or iPad pop up between now and the Super Bowl, we'll let you know!

