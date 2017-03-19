If Apple asked you, what would you tell them sits on top of your 2017 iPad Pro wish-list?

Apple still hasn't announced a spring event but iPad Pro update rumors persist. The 12.9-inch and 7.9-inch models were last updated in the fall of 2015. The 9.7 in the spring of 2016. That makes it feel like we're not only due for a refresh but a unified one.

So, if Apple does indeed update the iPads Pro this year, what would you want to see?

True Tone display for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

USB 3.x transfer speeds for 9.7-inch iPad Pro

7.9-inch iPad Pro with all the bells and whistles

12-megapixel iSight, 8-megapixel FaceTime cameras across the line.

Second or reoriented FaceTime camera for landscape chat.

Apple A10X Fusion chipsets across the line.

New display sensor to enable 3D Touch on iPad screens.

Edge-to-edge OLED display.

Surprise iOS 10.4 beta with multi-window drag-and-drop, FaceTime conference calls — all the tablet things!

Something, something augmented reality!

Sure, the technical or logistical likelihood of some of these are extremely low but that's what makes them wish-list worthy. They're also just a few ideas, I'd love to hear yours!

If Apple asked you what you want to see in the next-generation iPad Pro devices, what would you tell them?

Read: iPad Pro 2 rumor roundup