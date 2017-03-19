If Apple asked you, what would you tell them sits on top of your 2017 iPad Pro wish-list?
Apple still hasn't announced a spring event but iPad Pro update rumors persist. The 12.9-inch and 7.9-inch models were last updated in the fall of 2015. The 9.7 in the spring of 2016. That makes it feel like we're not only due for a refresh but a unified one.
So, if Apple does indeed update the iPads Pro this year, what would you want to see?
- True Tone display for 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- USB 3.x transfer speeds for 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- 7.9-inch iPad Pro with all the bells and whistles
- 12-megapixel iSight, 8-megapixel FaceTime cameras across the line.
- Second or reoriented FaceTime camera for landscape chat.
- Apple A10X Fusion chipsets across the line.
- New display sensor to enable 3D Touch on iPad screens.
- Edge-to-edge OLED display.
- Surprise iOS 10.4 beta with multi-window drag-and-drop, FaceTime conference calls — all the tablet things!
- Something, something augmented reality!
Sure, the technical or logistical likelihood of some of these are extremely low but that's what makes them wish-list worthy. They're also just a few ideas, I'd love to hear yours!
If Apple asked you what you want to see in the next-generation iPad Pro devices, what would you tell them?
How would you change iPad Pro?
I would change the price to $99.
The iPad's application ecosystem would need to improve before I even started thinking about the hardware specs. Most of the applications I require for my field of work are either heavily gimped versions of their desktop counterparts, or non-existent.