The BatteryPro charges your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time and it's small enough to fit in your back pocket!

Elevation Lab has just unveiled its newest gadget, the BatteryPro, which is a charger that is small enough to fit in your pocket, but powerful enough to charge your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time. It's uniquely designed with a magnetic Apple Watch charging disc built right in.

BatteryPro is designed to be the one battery for travel. It sports an integrated Apple Watch Magnetic Charger, full-speed iPhone charging, the form-factor is designed to be comfortable to carry, has strong multi-wall construction, provides over two weeks of Apple Watch charges, 3 days of iPhone charges, and it balances on end for NightStand Mode.

Most people that travel and use technology a lot will probably have a portable battery charger for their phones (and maybe even their Macs). There are very few portable Apple Watch chargers, and this is the first time I've seen an Apple Watch charger built into a portable battery brick.

The BatteryPro sports an 8000mAh battery that Elevation Labs claims can juice up your Apple Watch for more than two weeks, plus have enough left over for more than three days worth of iPhone charging. You could get lost in the woods for the weekend and still have full battery power when you finally reach civilization again.

It is outfitted with an integrated MFi Apple Watch magnetic charger, built right into the brick. It also has a high-speed USB-A port for charging your iPhone (or some other electronic gadgets you might need on the go).

It also comes with a cute little strap that you can use to anchor your Apple Watch to it. So you can throw it in your backpack while your at lunch and have it fully charged before you head to the gym.

We designed StowStrap, which flips around to lock your Watch to the charger so it can reliably charge in the bottom of a backpack, purse, or on the go anywhere.

It really is small enough to fit in your back pocket (they have pictures to prove it), and it even stands upright so you can charge your Apple Watch in Nightstand Mode.

You can pre-order the BatteryPro today with an estimated shipping of three weeks. It will retail for $99, but if you order now, you can get 20 percent off using the POWERUP code at checkout.

