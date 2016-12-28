A collection of Disney classics are headed to Hulu.

Hulu has announced a deal with Disney that will see the streaming service have exclusive streaming rights for more than 50 popular titles. Movies such asMulan, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Pocahontas are all available to stream now, with many more on their way over the coming months.

From Hulu:

Hulu has reached its first licensing agreement for theatrical features with The Walt Disney Studios. The new, multi-year deal grants the streaming service the exclusive subscription video on-demand rights to a collection of hit movies and family favorites from Disney's library of blockbuster films.

Films coming to Hulu over the next few months include Con Air, The Mighty Ducks, and Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

Access to all of these movies will require a Hulu subscription, which you can get starting at $7.99 a month.