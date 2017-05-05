Hulu with Live TV lets you stream live broadcast and cable TV from within a single app. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Hulu's live TV streaming service is now available for subscribers. It is not entirely unlike other streaming services like Sling TV or DirectTV Now. If you're wondering what it's all about, we've got everything you need to know right here.

What's new for Hulu with Live TV?

Hulu with Live TV just launched on May 3 as a service add-on for Hulu, as well as a separate app for iPhone and iPad.

How do I get Hulu with Live TV?

Currently, on iPhone and iPad, you have to download a separate app to access the live TV features. The Hulu for Live TV app is free to download. You'll have to update your current subscription to Hulu in order to use Live TV.

Download Hulu for Live TV

On Apple TV, however, the live TV features are available inside the current Hulu app. You won't see the features until you've updated your subscription with the Live TV add-on. Once you've added it, you'll have to log out and log back in to the app.

Even if you signed up for Hulu through the iOS app in the past, you will still have to log in to change your subscription through from the web. You won't be asked to change any payment settings. All you have to do is upgrade your subscriptions and add-ons.

What is Hulu with Live TV?

Hulu now offers live TV streaming from its supported apps. It works a little like Sling TV or DirectTV Now. Starting at $39.99 per month, you have access to about 50 broadcast and cable channels, including live sports (some restrictions apply based on your location), plus the normal on-demand content that Hulu offers without the Live TV subscription.

It comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, which allows you record live TV and watch it later in your My Stuff section. For $14.99 per month, you can upgrade to 200 hours of Cloud DVR storage and add the ability to fast forward through recorded commercials (not available with the base subscription).

You can stream Hulu with Live TV content from any supported device, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, iPhone and iPad, Android, and Windows Phone (and a lot more). Plus, dedicated apps for Mac and Windows are in the works.

With the base subscription, you can stream Hulu with Live TV on two separate devices simultaneously. For $14.99 per month, you can add Unlimited Screens, which lets you stream content from an unlimited number of devices connected to your home network or up to three devices outside of your local Wi-Fi range.

What devices support Hulu with Live TV

A lot of them, actually. Currently, Hulu with Live TV is supported on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (4th Generation), Android phones and tablets, Xbox One, and Chromecast. Hulu promises that more devices will be supported in the future.

What channels are included with the base subscription?

Currently, Hulu with Live TV includes about 50 broadcast and cable channels for the base subscription price.

ABC

CBS

Fox

NBC

A&E

Big Ten Network

Boomerang

Bravo

Cartoon Network

CBS Sports Network

Chiller

CNBC

CNN

CNN International

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN News

ESPN U

Food Network

Fox Business

Fox News

FS1

FS2

Free Form

FX

FXM

FXX

FYI

NBC Golf

HGTV

History Channel

HLN

Lifetime

LMN

MSNBC

National Geographic

Nat Geo Wild

NBCSN

Oxygen

Pop

ESPN SEC Network

Sprout

SyFy Channel

TBS

Turner Classic Movies

TNT

Travel Channel

Tru TV

USA

Viceland

You can also add Showtime for $8.99 per month.

What about sports? Can I watch my favorite teams?

Yes and no. Hulu with Live TV includes support for ESPN and other sport channels, but content viewing is restricted by your location. There will be some games that you can't watch live because they aren't contracted in your area.

How does this simultaneous multi-device streaming work?

With the bas subscription, you can watch Hulu with Live TV simultaneously on two different devices. If you upgrade to the Unlimited Screens plan, you can watch Hulu with Live TV on all your devices at the same time if they are connected to your home network. When away from your Wi-Fi location, however, you can only use up to three mobile devices at the same time outside of your home network.

Your subscription to Hulu with Live TV won't work on any other TV-connected device outside of your home network. So, giving your buddy your log in credentials won't do either of you any good.

Can I record live tv and watch it at my leisure?

You sure can. Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of storage in the Cloud DVR. You can also upgrade to 200 hours for an additional cost. Adding content to your "My Stuff" section automatically records the shows and movies on your list so you can watch them at any time. You can also remove content you're finished with.

How to record live TV using Cloud DVR in Hulu with Live TV

Troubleshooting

Are you having trouble with Hulu with Live TV? Put them in the comments and we'll troubleshoot your issue for you.