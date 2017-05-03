Hulu Live TV streaming service launches in beta starting at $39.99

Hulu has launched its long-awaited live TV streaming service, Hulu Live, in beta. The service, which starts at $39.99 per month, combines live TV offerings with on-demand content, all streamed over the internet, similar to services like Sling TV and DirecTV Now.

When launching Hulu Live, you'll be asked to pick from your favorite genres, shows, movies, and networks. For $39.99 per month, you'll get access to more than 50 popular cable channels (and broadcast channels in certain markets), along with access to Hulu's streaming library with limited commercials. For $43.99, you'll get that streaming library with no commercials.

The launch of the new service comes alongside a revamped look for Hulu as a whole. The company has updated its app on the Apple TV, though the update does not yet seem to be available for the iPhone and iPad. Instead, you'll need to download a new app, Hulu with Live TV. Note that in order to sign up for the service, you'll need to head here on the web, as Hulu Live is not available as an in-app purchase.