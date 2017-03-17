How do you sample, download, highlight, and customize your ebooks, PDFs, and audiobooks with Apple's iBooks app? We'll show you!
Updated March 2017: Added information for iOS 10.3, PDFs, and sharing.
iBooks is several apps in one: It lets you find and buy ebooks and audiobooks in the iBooks Store; organize, view, and sync them in the iBooks reader; and download and view PDFs. You can customize the reading and listening experience, including paper, and even organize your files into collections. If you want books that are as simple to get and enjoy as iTunes media or App Store apps, you want iBooks on your iPhone or iPad!
iBooks: The Ultimate Guide
- How to download and read iBooks
- How to listen to audiobooks with iBooks
- How to share books and excerpts from iBooks
- How to change the format of your iBooks
- How to customize iBooks
- How to sync content with iBooks
- How to manage your iBooks library
- How to sell your ebooks in the iBooks store
- How to troubleshoot iBooks problems
How to download and read iBooks for iPhone and iPad
iBooks turns your iPhone and iPad into the ultimate e-reader. The iBooks Store makes it easy to find and download books, and the iBooks reader lets you peruse, scan, or search at your leisure. All you need to do is know where to look!
- How to find and download books
- How to view your books, audiobooks, and PDFs
- How to read your books
- How to quickly scan through a book
- How to bookmark a page
- How to annotate and highlight words and passages
- How to search for words and passages
- How to enable Scrolling View
- How to return to a bookmarked page
How to listen to audiobooks with iBooks for iPhone and iPad
If you're just diving into the world of audiobooks, you may be surprised to know that you can listen to them with iBooks — and customize them, too!
- How to view and download audiobooks with iPhone and iPad
- How to change Skip Forward and Skip Back time in iBooks on iPhone and iPad
- How to change the playback speed of an audiobook in iBooks on iPhone and iPad
- How to set a sleep timer on an audiobook in iBooks on iPhone and iPad
- How to set a custom sleep timer on an audiobook in iBooks on iPhone and iPad
How to share books and excerpts from iBooks for iPhone and iPad
Books are best when they're shared with others. If you've found a particularly scintillating paragraph — or perhaps, an entire book! — that you wish to share with friends, here's how to go about it.
How to customize iBooks for iPhone and iPad
Unlike a printed book, with Apple's built-in iBooks app for iPhone and iPad, you're not stuck on one paper style, font choice, or text size. You can customize your reading experience however you like and, better still, change it whenever you like!
- How to change text size
- How to change page color
- How to control brightness
- How to change the font
- How to turn off Full Justification
- How to turn off Auto-hyphenation
- How to enable Both Margins Advance
- How to sync Bookmarks and Notes
- How to sync Collections
- How to sync online content
- How to restrict access to the iBooks Store on iPhone and iPad
How to manage your books in iBooks for iPhone and iPad
iBooks is the virtual shelf set that collects together all your ebooks, audiobooks, and PDFs. Anything you've downloaded to your iPhone or iPad from the iBooks Store, and everything you've sent directly to iBooks, will appear on its shelves. So, as your collections grow, the key to quickly finding what you're looking for is keeping your iBooks organized and in order!
- How to add a new collection to iBooks for iPhone and iPad
- How to move books to different collections in iBooks for iPhone and iPad
- How to reorder your Bookshelf in iBooks on iPhone and iPad
- How to delete books from iBooks iPhone and iPad
- How to re-download deleted books in iBooks on iPhone and iPad
- How to enable iBooks sync on iPhone and iPad
- How to enable iBooks sync on your Mac
How to sell your ebooks in the iBooks Store
How do you become a famous author? Step 1: Start publishing to iBooks! Apple's iBooks Author makes it easy for you to write your bestselling novel, textbook, cook book, or story book, complete with illustrations, cover art, and even interactive content. You can even sell your digital books right in the iBooks Store! Here's how.
How to troubleshoot iBooks problems
If you're having issues downloading your ebooks or audiobooks in iBooks, getting configuration errors, or other problems, here are a few fixes you can try.
iBooks questions?
Got any questions about using iBooks for iPhone and iPad? Drop them in the comments below!
