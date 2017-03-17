How do you sample, download, highlight, and customize your ebooks, PDFs, and audiobooks with Apple's iBooks app? We'll show you!

iBooks is several apps in one: It lets you find and buy ebooks and audiobooks in the iBooks Store; organize, view, and sync them in the iBooks reader; and download and view PDFs. You can customize the reading and listening experience, including paper, and even organize your files into collections. If you want books that are as simple to get and enjoy as iTunes media or App Store apps, you want iBooks on your iPhone or iPad!

How to download and read iBooks for iPhone and iPad

iBooks turns your iPhone and iPad into the ultimate e-reader. The iBooks Store makes it easy to find and download books, and the iBooks reader lets you peruse, scan, or search at your leisure. All you need to do is know where to look!

How to listen to audiobooks with iBooks for iPhone and iPad

If you're just diving into the world of audiobooks, you may be surprised to know that you can listen to them with iBooks — and customize them, too!

How to share books and excerpts from iBooks for iPhone and iPad

Books are best when they're shared with others. If you've found a particularly scintillating paragraph — or perhaps, an entire book! — that you wish to share with friends, here's how to go about it.

How to customize iBooks for iPhone and iPad

Unlike a printed book, with Apple's built-in iBooks app for iPhone and iPad, you're not stuck on one paper style, font choice, or text size. You can customize your reading experience however you like and, better still, change it whenever you like!

How to manage your books in iBooks for iPhone and iPad

iBooks is the virtual shelf set that collects together all your ebooks, audiobooks, and PDFs. Anything you've downloaded to your iPhone or iPad from the iBooks Store, and everything you've sent directly to iBooks, will appear on its shelves. So, as your collections grow, the key to quickly finding what you're looking for is keeping your iBooks organized and in order!

How to sell your ebooks in the iBooks Store

How do you become a famous author? Step 1: Start publishing to iBooks! Apple's iBooks Author makes it easy for you to write your bestselling novel, textbook, cook book, or story book, complete with illustrations, cover art, and even interactive content. You can even sell your digital books right in the iBooks Store! Here's how.

How to troubleshoot iBooks problems

If you're having issues downloading your ebooks or audiobooks in iBooks, getting configuration errors, or other problems, here are a few fixes you can try.

iBooks questions?

Got any questions about using iBooks for iPhone and iPad? Drop them in the comments below!