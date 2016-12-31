If Apple asked you what you wanted to see in the next 'version' of iCloud Drive, what would you tell them?
iCloud is Apple's online service that consists of iCloud Photo Library, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, and a long list of other features, right down to email, contact, and calendar sync. It deputed alongside iOS 5, way back in 2011, and since then has grown, fumbled, frustrated, marveled, and enabled iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac users everywhere. But what should it do next?
The array of online services offered by Google and Microsoft are obvious points of comparison, as are Amazon and Dropbox for some of them as well. Yet iCloud is also uniquely Apple. So, if Eddy Cue asked you what you wanted to see from iCloud, what would be on your wish-list?
- Increase the free storage tier. Make it 10 or 20 GB before you have to pay!
- Free Photo storage for every iPhone owner. Google's doing it, kinda!
- Free device backup. If you buy a 256 GB iPhone or iPad, you get to back it up gratis.
- Make iCloud Drive easier and faster to access, manage, and use.
- Add a "Sync now!" or "Re-sync" button for those times when something just needs a swift kick in the server.
- iTunes for iCloud, so you could play purchased music, movies, and TV shows from any browser.
- App Store for iCloud, so you could buy apps from any browser.
- iCloud accounts, for multi-user on iPad.
Those are just a few ideas. What would you like to see from iCloud in iOS 11 and macOS 10.13?
Reader comments
How would you change iCloud?
As far as I'm concerned they have been very very lax and late to the party with storage and pricing. I bought a NAS and now control all of my own data. If they had been better from the start I might not have done that but...
More storage.
Change the Apple insanity of… I work on the iMac all day, emails come in, I read and dealt with them either by archiving, replying or deleting.. But every email that comes in on my iMac, the iPhone and iPad also alert of the emails on the locked screen. So Apple, why when I have dealt with all of the emails on the iMac, I MUST eventually open iPhone, open Mail and wait for mail to sync. AND then do the SAME for iPad. How is this a good use of ones time using Apple hardware?
Why do the iPhones and iPads not sync the Mail changes done on the Mac computer automatically? Insane. I dismiss or Snooze an iCal event - that syncs, Messages dismisses if answered in the iMac. Apple prefers their users MUST manually sync all of their iDevices..
Hey Apple - Google doesn't;t make their users do things 2 times or 3 times for email, why do you?
This article was about changes for iCloud. I'm failing to see how your problem is related.
- Introduce tiers and pricing between 200 GB and 1 TB. It took me 10 years to accumulate 200 GB of photos. I don't want to pay 5x more for the next tier which I'm not going to be anywhere near filling. Or failing that...
- at least let me share my iCloud allowance with family. If I have to buy 1 TB, it would sting less if I could share the space with my wife.
- be more consistent (or be clearer) on how Photos clears space on my iPhone when storage gets tight. As it is, I have no idea when Photos will make space or how much, and there is no way to trigger a purge manually.
I need to be able to share cloud storage (mostly for photos) across family accounts. It drives me nuts that I have to manually import my wife's photos into my iCloud Photo Library.