If Apple asked you what you wanted to see in the next 'version' of iCloud Drive, what would you tell them?

iCloud is Apple's online service that consists of iCloud Photo Library, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, and a long list of other features, right down to email, contact, and calendar sync. It deputed alongside iOS 5, way back in 2011, and since then has grown, fumbled, frustrated, marveled, and enabled iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac users everywhere. But what should it do next?

The array of online services offered by Google and Microsoft are obvious points of comparison, as are Amazon and Dropbox for some of them as well. Yet iCloud is also uniquely Apple. So, if Eddy Cue asked you what you wanted to see from iCloud, what would be on your wish-list?

Increase the free storage tier. Make it 10 or 20 GB before you have to pay!

Free Photo storage for every iPhone owner. Google's doing it, kinda!

Free device backup. If you buy a 256 GB iPhone or iPad, you get to back it up gratis.

Make iCloud Drive easier and faster to access, manage, and use.

Add a "Sync now!" or "Re-sync" button for those times when something just needs a swift kick in the server.

iTunes for iCloud, so you could play purchased music, movies, and TV shows from any browser.

App Store for iCloud, so you could buy apps from any browser.

iCloud accounts, for multi-user on iPad.

Those are just a few ideas. What would you like to see from iCloud in iOS 11 and macOS 10.13?