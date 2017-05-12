iCloud is an ever-changing cloud storage service. Apple is always changing and improving features and broadening what can be done with it. So what's next for iCloud?

iCloud is Apple's cloud storage service, which lets you upload photos, documents, app content, and more to your iCloud account. It also makes it possible for you to download music, movies and TV shows you purchase on iTunes across all your devices. You can sync email, calendar, notes and reminders, too. Apple is always working on new features and trying to make it perfect for every user.

Though there aren't many rumors floating around about what's in store for the future of iCloud, there are some interesting possibilities on the horizon. Here's what we know so far!

Will Apple increase the free iCloud storage tier?

You can upgrade from 5GB of free iCloud storage for as low as $0.99 USD to 50GB, but it's getting harder to stick with the free tier, and some other cloud storage companies offer more storage for free. Though we haven't heard anything official, it's possible that Apple is looking into offering a little more storage in the free tier, doubling it to 10GB.

Additionally, the 2TB iCloud storage plan is twice the price of 1TB. Since Apple is always giving us more reasons to store our documents and data in iCloud, it would make it easier on our pocketbooks if the 2TB tier came with a little discount. Maybe $14.99?

Will Apple add iTunes content to iCloud.com?

There have long been rumors that Apple is working on making it possible for you to start watching a movie or listening to a song on one device, and then finishing it on another via Handoff. It would be even more awesome if Apple made it possible for you to access all your music and movies via iTunes on the web. Apple could add iTunes to its icloud.com access from any computer or device. All our movies, tv shows, and music are already in iCloud anyway.

Is Siri getting contextual learning with iCloud and iMessage?

There was recently an unverified rumor that Apple is working on boosting iCloud and iMessage support for Siri. According to The Verifier, Siri will supposedly be able to learn some of the things you do on a regular basis and suggest actions based on where you are and the time of day. International Business Times notes,

The digital assistant will reportedly be able to carry out current voice commands and it will also be able to learn a user's usage habits and offer different action options based on the context of content, similar to Samsung's Bixby, the report said.

If this rumor proves to be true, it sounds like Siri might be able provide suggestions, like texting your partner when you leave to come home from work, or recommend an Apple Music playlist when you arrive a the gym.

Are there any other rumored features coming to iCloud?

There isn't a whole lot of information swirling around about big changes to iCloud this year, but there is a chance Apple will let us selectively save iCloud desktop and documents folders instead of only being able to save all or nothing.

There are plenty of things we'd like to see come to iCloud, but we won't know anything for sure until we hear it straight from Apple.

