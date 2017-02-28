A number of Apple's online services are experiencing service disruptions. Are you having any trouble?

A large percentage of Apple's online services, including iCloud and the App Store, are experiencing a service outage. The problems stem from issues currently affecting Amazon Web Services, which Apple uses to power part of its online infrastructure.

According to Apple, the following services are experiencing some kind of issue:

App Store

Apple Music

Apple School Manager

iBooks Store

iCloud Backup

iCloud Drive

iCloud Notes

iCloud Web Apps

iTunes in the Cloud

iTunes Match

iTunes Store

iWork for iCloud

Mac App Store

Photos

Volume Purchase Program

Other services, including Find My iPhone, Reminders, and Maps, all seem to be in working order. According to Apple, fewer than 0.04% of customers are affected by the issues with iCloud. There is no word just yet as to when service will be fully restored, but a lot of that depends on Amazon.

Have you been affected by this outage? Let us know how, and when they start working again for you!