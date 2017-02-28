A number of Apple's online services are experiencing service disruptions. Are you having any trouble?
A large percentage of Apple's online services, including iCloud and the App Store, are experiencing a service outage. The problems stem from issues currently affecting Amazon Web Services, which Apple uses to power part of its online infrastructure.
According to Apple, the following services are experiencing some kind of issue:
- App Store
- Apple Music
- Apple School Manager
- iBooks Store
- iCloud Backup
- iCloud Drive
- iCloud Notes
- iCloud Web Apps
- iTunes in the Cloud
- iTunes Match
- iTunes Store
- iWork for iCloud
- Mac App Store
- Photos
- Volume Purchase Program
Other services, including Find My iPhone, Reminders, and Maps, all seem to be in working order. According to Apple, fewer than 0.04% of customers are affected by the issues with iCloud. There is no word just yet as to when service will be fully restored, but a lot of that depends on Amazon.
Have you been affected by this outage? Let us know how, and when they start working again for you!
Reader comments
Yes I'm down. I was in the middle of switching iPhones so I thought something was wrong with my account...
Yup. Fantastical was my first warning, then everything went from there soon after. As of 5 mins ago, I'm back up and running.
Good information. Have been having some issues with users at work.
The App Store went down for a few seconds. I did get a message that my iPad mini was no longer a trusted device, but cranking up the MacBook, it was in my listed devices. That was strange.
Back up, had to get another app specific password for Spark though.
I Don't use it, it's a terrible piece of software.
Right there with you. First thing i turned off on my work phone.
This this this
Shared Reminders are not synching. Workaround: family member took screenshot of the list and iMessaged it to me.
Intresting, most come to iMore for updates..
I just go here :- https://www.apple.com/support/systemstatus/ :)
Was wondering why my iCloud account was throwing errors, thought it was just because I had downloaded the latest 10.12.2 Beta.
Was working last night and kept on been asked for my password all the time, thought it was just because I had downloaded the latest 10.12.2 Beta, so reinstalled 10.12.1.
I seem to be ok :)
I am affected. Cannot update Apps, even though I can see updates are available.
Wonder how many places won't rely entirely on AWS after this is over?
it's not just trusting aws. Failover on the the site developer and infrastructure team need to configure a fail over. you can configure route 53 failover for issues just like this. Its only us-east-1 effect all other aws region seem okay but us-east-1 is the biggest one.