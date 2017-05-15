What's the best way to increase storage on your 2015 or earlier MacBook Pro? No, not an external drive — a microSD card!

No matter how much storage you have on your older MacBook, as you collect more pictures, documents, games, and other files, you will probably find yourself craving more space. Sure, you could get an external hard drive or go as far as replacing the internal hard drive with something bigger, but that's not the easiest solution. What if I told you, you could expand your older MacBook Pro's memory with a microSD card?

BASEQI

The BASEQI microSD adapter is designed to slip into the SD card slot of your MacBook Pro allowing you to use it as extra storage space of up to 256 GB.

Unlike a normal SD card or microSD card adapter, the BASEQI will sit flush with the edge of your MacBook Pro, meaning you don't have to worry about losing it. Just plug it in and forget about it.

See at Amazon

Great microSD cards

If you want to go this root to upgrade your storage, you'll also need a great microSD card to go along with your BASEQI, here are some of our favorites.

Samsung EVO+ 256GB

Samsung's very-highest-of-the-high-end microSD card isn't cheap, but you're also getting a winning combination of performance and storage capacity. This is the best card to get if you know you'll be downloading most of your Switch games from the Nintendo eShop, as it not only will hold the most games but will load those games faster than most other cards!

Plus, Samsung EVO+ is water, temperature, X-ray and magnetic proof, so you needn't worry about it getting damaged while you're out and about.

See at Amazon





SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD

If you're looking to add a ton of extra storage at a relatively low cost, SanDisk's 200GB microSD card is the way to go. This card from SanDisk provides transfer speeds of up to 90MB/s and can record Full HD video. If you like to keep your digital library with you at all times, you'll want one of these.

We've seen the price drop significantly over the past year, and most of the times you can find it for under $80.

See at Amazon

PNY Elite 128GB

If you want a nice high storage capacity without breaking the bank, PNY's UHS-I 128GB card is a good option — roughly $40 gets you a staggering amount of storage, and with pretty fast read speeds to boot — up to 85MB/s. It's about the lowest price we've seen for a 128GB card and a great way to ensure you have lots of space for all storage needs.

See at Amazon

How have you expanded your storage?

Tell us how you went about expanding your MacBook Pro's storage in the comments below!