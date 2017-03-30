Combine your iPhone's Calendar and the App Store with the power of IFTTT.

If This Than That, also known as IFTTT, a service that connects to other apps and services in order to help them work together, has added support for two more iOS-specific applets: Calendar and the App Store. With the new applets available with these integrations, you could, for instance, add an event to your iOS calendar using your Amazon Echo, or get notified when an app gets an update.

From IFTTT:

Turn on Calendar Applets that bring important information right into your daily agenda, make sure you never miss an appointment, or help you quickly create events. The App Store service will keep your device full of the newest and best apps. You can run Applets that notify you when a new app enters the top ten, when there's a price drop or a new version of a specific app, and much more.

There are already a number of suggested applets, but of course part of the magic of IFTTT is making your own. You will need to have the IFTTT app in order to activate these applets, but there's no update necessary to take advantage of Calendar and App Store support, as it's been added behind the scenes. The service previously added support for the Reminders, Photos, and Contacts apps on iPhone and iPad as well.

If you don't have it already, you can grab IFTTT from the App Store now.