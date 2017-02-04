If you work a lot on your Mac or MacBook, you'll know how easy it is to get disorganized and have all of your documents all over the place.
While keeping things neat and in order is easier said than done, there are programs available out there that help prevent migraines while they store all your information in easy-to-find ways!
Organize & Work with large amounts of information easier! Learn More
DEVONthink Pro: The Elite Document Manager presents a super simple solution to keeping your documents in sync.
Using the program, you can easily edit and view documents inline, read webpages just like they were local documents, and find your information in a comprehensive, straight-forward way.
Normally for a program like this, you'd pay almost $80, but with iMore Digital Offers, you get a savings of up to 50% off! That means you're only paying $39.95 to:
Keep your important data organized by using filing systems driven by artificial intelligence
View all of your data in one place, use innovative tags to quickly organize documents, & write in the enhanced rich text editor
- Store your documents in the self-contained database
- Sync your data directly on the local network or on any USB stick or SD card w/ AES 256-bit encryption
- Add RSS feeds to multiple databases to automatically import new articles or download & archive full websites
Pretty awesome, hey?
Save 50% on this document manager!! Learn More
If you're someone who normally struggles with keeping important data organized or in the right place, or if you have a hard time keeping syncing and monitoring your documents in the midst of a billion different files, photos, and videos, then keep DEVONthink Pro: The Elite Document Manager in the back of your mind.
After all, you do save 50% when you pick up the program through iMore Digital Offers!