Learning a second language can feel like an insurmountable challenge, but that doesn't have to be the case if you've got the right tools to help you on your way. Perhaps you've dreamed of traveling through Europe to experience the cultures of France, Italy, and Spain — but you never commit because you're concerned about the language barrier. Sure, these are countries that are used to hosting millions of tourists every year, but you're looking for that authentic experience that only comes when you're able to communicate and connect with locals to find the truly hidden gems.
If traveling just isn't your thing, there are other great reasons to pick up a second language, too. Studies have shown learning a second language does great things for the human brain, including staving off the signs of dementia and Alzheimer's when you're older.
Rosetta Stone is second to none when it comes to language teaching software. Millions of people have learned through their comprehensive software so chances are you've already heard of them. Maybe you even considered buying a set, but stopped when you saw how much it costs.
Well, that's where iMore Digital Offers comes in! For a limited time only, you can get a Rosetta Stone Language Box Set for only $149. You get four levels of courses in French, Italian, Spanish or English, which will help develop your command of a language and get you to read, write, speak, and understand a second language. The program goes through teaching you basic conversational skills such as shopping, ordering, and taking a taxi, then moves into advanced language skills such as sharing opinions and discussing pop culture.
When you place your order, you'll be shipped a physical copy of the software, which also includes a digital code for online content. The reason Rosetta Stone is so successful is because it teaches language in a dynamic way via many different methods, including:
- Enhance your learning on-the-go w/ Rosetta Stone mobile apps (3-month trial included)
- Play language-enhancing games & take live online lessons w/ the included headset/microphone
- Use the advanced speech engine to compare your accent to native speakers
- Get 12 live tutoring sessions w/ a native speaker
So what are you waiting for? The first step towards learning a second language begins by taking advantage of this 66% discount offer for a Rosetta Stone Language Box Set. Once it arrives, you'll be well on your way to becoming bilingual.