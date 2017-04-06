USBs and external hard drives are great, except when they're not.
You know what we mean – you've probably gone through dozens of USBs like tissues, had to deal with misplacing an external hard drive (and then promptly panicking when you realize think it's lost). Sure, portable storage is great, except when it's not, especially when all you're looking to do is expand your storage option on your MacBook.
Enter the Nifty MiniDrive MicroSD Card Adapter: a puny powerhouse of a microSD adapter that seamlessly blends into the design of your MacBook.
The MiniDrive looks just like an SD card, but it's actually a micro-SD adapter. That means you can add up to 256 GB of additional space to your computer, so you never have to delete files to make room for other files ever again. Note: You will need to supply your own micro-SD card.
Normally, you would need to pay around $40 for this brilliant storage solution, but thanks to iMore Digital Offers you can pick up your own MiniDrive MicroSD Card Adapter for only $29.99. That's a 25% discount!
