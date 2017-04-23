Owning a DSLR camera is great: they take incredible photos and videos, have tons of interchangeable accessories depending on what you're shooting, and make your photos and videos look crisp, eye-catching, and professional.
But you know what one thing isn't great about a DSLR? The price. Some DSLR cameras can cost you over a thousand bucks, while a decently priced one might set you back a couple of hundred.
Sure, you could keep shooting with your iPhone or an older point-and-shoot camera, or you could pick up the Pentax K-S1 DSLR Camera for only $299.95, down from from a whopping $723.99 thanks to iMore Digital Offers!
Big, expensive DSLR cameras aren't for everybody, but sometimes you still want to capture the moment with something a little better than your smartphone camera. For those times, there's the Pentax K-S1, a compact DSLR camera that will let you take incredible pictures wherever you go.
With the Pentax, you get…
- 20MP APS-C CMOS Sensor w/ PRIME M II image processing engine
- 5.4 fps continuous shooting & ISO speeds up to 51200
- High-precision SAFOX IXi+ auto focusing
- Innovative in-body Shake Reduction (SR) Mechanism
- K-Mount compatible w/ 25 million Pentax lenses for complete imaging flexibility
- Full 1080p h.264 HD video recording
- Eye-Fi & FLU Card compatibility
- 16GB Flucard WiFi SD card included for storage
This is a great deal on a quality camera that's great for beginners. If you're new to photography, the Pentax K-S1 will give you the tools to practice your photography skills, with plenty of compatible lenses available to extend its abilities.
Normally for a piece of gear like this, you'd have to pay $723.99, but with iMore Digital Offers, you save almost 60% on this awesome little camera! You don't have to break the bank to find a good-quality DSLR camera, especially now that you've seen this offer here on iMore. So check out the Pentax K-S1 DSLR Camera – your inner photographer will thank you.