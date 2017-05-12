A Nintendo Switch... AND a bunch of games and accessories? That's right! Check out this contest and it could all be yours!
We're giving away a brand new Nintendo Switch bundle to one lucky iMore member! This bundle is valued at almost $600 and includes the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, Joy-Con charging dock, AC power kit, Switch hybrid cover, Just Dance 2017 (physical), Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (physical), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (download), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Complete Official Guide, and Snipperclips (download).
We're making it fun and EASY to enter! Just do the following four things and you're IN!
- Make sure you're registered here at iMore!
- Leave a comment on this blog post so we know your iMore username and can verify your other entries.
- Participate in our Nintendo Switch forums. (Each individual post you make counts as an entry, but make sure they are meaningful posts that add to the conversation! Spam comments won't count, and not following forum guidelines could earn you a time-out from posting.)
- Subscribe to the iMore newsletter using the form below.
The giveaway is open to all registered iMore readers worldwide! We will close the contest down at the end of May and announce the winner right here after their participation has been verified. Good luck everyone!
Reader comments
Hey iMore. I really want to win this Nintendo Switch so I can finally get a change to play the new Zelda I've been hearing so much about.
Sure, why not? I like Zelda.
I probably have a better chance at winning but the lotto, but hey - doesn't cost a penny to try!
I would be the best dad ever if I could score this bundle
I want in! Can't get one any other way! LOL
I could finally play MK8 as it was meant to be played....
wooooaahh, i need this!!!!, in my country (chile), the nintendo is too expensive.
Would love to get a Nintendo switch to play Mario cart with my daughter
Would love a switch! Can't wait to SWAT slide some Yoshis in Mario Kart!
I am the biggest Nintendo fan and have been my whole life. So I would really like to win this as I can't currently afford it. My favorite Christmas gift I ever received was when I thought santa gave me my SNES. 👍🏻🕹
Good luck everyone!
Thanks, I've really wanted to try the switch but $$$.
What is this Zelda I keep hearing about? :-)
Would love to get a Nintendo switch!!!
My son would be very impressed if I won a Switch for the family.
This is interesting contest, sounds like fun.
Bring it on!
Great graphics compared to other mobile platforms. But it is the quality of the games that is the real draw.
Wow this is great. good luck everyone!
Good luck everyone!...the newest nintendo!