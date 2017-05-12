A Nintendo Switch... AND a bunch of games and accessories? That's right! Check out this contest and it could all be yours!

We're giving away a brand new Nintendo Switch bundle to one lucky iMore member! This bundle is valued at almost $600 and includes the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, Joy-Con charging dock, AC power kit, Switch hybrid cover, Just Dance 2017 (physical), Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (physical), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (download), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Complete Official Guide, and Snipperclips (download).

We're making it fun and EASY to enter! Just do the following four things and you're IN!

Make sure you're registered here at iMore! Leave a comment on this blog post so we know your iMore username and can verify your other entries. Participate in our Nintendo Switch forums. (Each individual post you make counts as an entry, but make sure they are meaningful posts that add to the conversation! Spam comments won't count, and not following forum guidelines could earn you a time-out from posting.) Subscribe to the iMore newsletter using the form below.

The giveaway is open to all registered iMore readers worldwide! We will close the contest down at the end of May and announce the winner right here after their participation has been verified. Good luck everyone!