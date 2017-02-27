If you're someone who 💛s sunny weather, flowers, and all things #springtime, then you're going to LOVE our newest photo contest! 💐💕
Snap a picture of something that undeniably signals the arrival of #spring (with your #iPhone, of course!) and you could be entered to win one of 3 awesome prizes!
- Snap a photo (or a #boomerang) of something super springtime, like @hellorousseau's yellow flowers!
- Tag @iMore/@iMoregram and use the hashtag #springingwithimore on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and the forums
- Make sure your profile isn't private and be sure to enter before March 13th, 2017! 🌺💕🐥
Our grand prize winners will walk away with a gift certificate each to Casetify - so what are you waiting for?! Get in on one of our awesome photo contests and you could win big!
March 13th? First day of Spring is March 20th. Most flowers won't bloom by March 13th.
Where I live it's usually well into May before flowers appear. We often get several centimetres of snow in March!