The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple Watch 2. MacBook Pro. AirPods. Lory, Daniel, and Rene close out our 2016 Year in Review!

Listen now

Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

Subscribe in RSS: Audio

Download directly: Audio

Show notes

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: