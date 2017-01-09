The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!
PCalc developer James Thomson joins us to talk App Store records and realities, LG's not-Apple 5K display, and our New Year's tech resolutions.
Note: We lost an audio file, so this is "iMore Minus Georgia". Apologies and we'll do everything possible to make sure it doesn't happen again!
