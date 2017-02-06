The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!

Apple's Q1 2017 results, LG UltraFine 5K fallout, iPad drawing apps, and the all-new Linea app with special guest, iMore hall-of-famer and Icon Factory co-founder Ged Maheux!

Listen now

Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

Subscribe in RSS: Audio

Download directly: Audio

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: