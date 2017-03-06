The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!

With Serenity and Rene away, Georgia, Lory, and Mikah invite Russell Holly on to talk USB-C vs. Lightning, Nintendo Switch, and more!

