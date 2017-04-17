iMore show 554: Why yellow? with Chris Harris and David Lundblad

The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!

David Lundblad, head of design for iMore and Mobile Nations, and Chris Harris, app director extraordinaire, join Serenity, Lory, and Rene for a behind-the-scenes look at the all new iMore.com and iMore.app! Plus, what's up with iPhone 8 Touch ID?

