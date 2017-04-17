The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!
David Lundblad, head of design for iMore and Mobile Nations, and Chris Harris, app director extraordinaire, join Serenity, Lory, and Rene for a behind-the-scenes look at the all new iMore.com and iMore.app! Plus, what's up with iPhone 8 Touch ID?
Listen now
Show notes
- The Next Evolution of iMore
- Why Apple might have to put Touch ID on the back of iPhone 8
- Pokémon Go Spring Event Guide
Guests
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
Reader comments
iMore show 554: Why yellow? with Chris Harris and David Lundblad