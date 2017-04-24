The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in Apple and tech!
LivePhotosKit is here but is it too late? NikeLab has its own Apple Watch, but who will buy it? The environment vs. thinner tech, Apple's Earth Day Challenge. Plus, yes, the new Star Wars trailer.
Listen now
Show notes
- Meet LivePhotosKit
- Apple Watch NikeLab
- Apple and the environment
- How to crush Apple's Earth Day challenge
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi — AAAAHHHHHH!
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
Reader comments
iMore show 555: Like Watch Band Amiibo