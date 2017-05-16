Instagram is introducing Snapchat-style augmented reality face filters today. Here's everything you need to know!

One of the reasons Snapchat has become so popular over the last couple of years has been because of the app's AR (or augmented reality) face filters AKA World Lenses.

If you're ever been swiping through Tinder or scrolling through Facebook and have noticed a photo of a girl with a dog nose, floppy ears, and sometimes a big tongue, that feature is actually from a super popular Snapchat AR filter that blew up last year once the Kardashians got their hooks into it.

Now Instagram has announced that their following the filter hysteria and introducing their very own AR filters to Instagram stories!

Instagram:

Today, we're introducing face filters in the camera, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Whether you're sitting on the couch at home or you're out and about, you can use face filters to express yourself and have playful conversations with friends.

How many filters will there be to choose from?

There are allegedly 8 AR face filter options, but there's nothing stopping the app from (yet again) copying Snapchat and adding and updating new ones every day/week.

How does it work?

9to5Mac:

Face filters will work with Instagram's built-in Boomerang feature which creates short loops, and both rewind and hands-free mode work with the new feature. After you capture a photo with a face filter, you can use Instagram's existing markup features to draw over the image, add stickers, and more.

When will this feature be launched?

Today, apparently!

How can I find it?

There will be a new 'face effect' icon that will appear in Instagram's main camera section.

Any questions?

Are you excited for face filters/World Lenses/Snapchat 2.0 to come to Instagram? Or would you prefer if the app would stop ripping off the original?

Let us know what you think of Instagram's latest update in the comments below!