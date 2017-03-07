Instagram Stories now features location-based geostickers.

Instagram is introducing a fun new feature to its Instagram Stories platform; users can now add location-based "geostickers" to their Stories.

The stickers are only available in New York City in the U.S. and Jakarta in Indonesia, but Instagram calls the feature "an early version of geostickers," so it's clear they'll be adding more location-based stickers as time goes on.

The location-based stickers work exactly how you'd expect: If you're in one of the locations where they're supported, you'll see geostickers for that location at the top of the stickers interface. Simply tap and use them how you would normal Instagram Stories stickers.

Wait, why does this sound familiar?

If "geostickers" sound familiar to you, you've probably used Snapchat at one point or another.

How to use Geostickers in Snapchat

I'm considering asking our devs if they can help me set up a method for adding the following text any time I write about a new Instagram feature:

This new feature is Instagram's latest attempt at mirroring the features available to Snapchat users. To its credit (?) Instagram is unashamed of its obvious Snapchat clone.

What do you think?

What do you think of Instagram's new geostickers? Are you able to take advantage of the new location-based stickers? How do you feel about Instagram's continual Snapchat inspiration? Gimme a shout in the comments or over on Twitter!