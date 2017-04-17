What are Collections and how the heck do they work?

Instagram:

Starting this week, you can save posts into private collections.

Last year in December, Instagram introduced a feature that allowed users to save posts so they could view them at a later time.

This tool was great if you were one of those people who constantly screenshotted everything they wanted to remember, or tagged yourself in the comments in order to get the notification to remind you to go back and view the post, and nearly 46 per cent of Instagrammers have saved at least one post since this feature rolled out.

Today, Instagram announced something called Collections, a feature that lets users sort any IG post they've bookmarked into different categories for easy viewing & organizing!

How does it work?

After you save an Instagram photo or video that you'd like to revisit, you get a prompt that asks you if you want to add it to a previously made Collection, or if you want to create a new Collection altogether.

Easy-peasy, lemon squeezy!

Instagram:

Tap and hold the bookmark icon underneath any post to save it directly to a collection. You can create and name a new collection when you save a post, or you can add it to one you've already created. You can also create a collection out of your existing saved posts. Tap the plus icon in the top right corner, give your collection a name and select the saved posts you'd like to add.

Why would people want to use collections?

It totally depends! But some people may not want their puppy posts and the NSFW work posts touching.

It makes it real awkward to explain to people who accidentally see your saved posts…

How many Collections can I have?

We're not quite sure yet, although the screenshots from Instagram so far show four collections.

When will this be available?

The Collections feature is rolling out for iOS and Android users this week!

Will you be sortin' with Collections?

Are you a big fan of Instagram's save post feature, or do you think saving posts and using Collections is just another way to complicate things?

Let us know if you're interested in using collections in the comments below!