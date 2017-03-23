How do I set up and use Instagram's new two-factor authentication feature?

Two-factor authentication is now available to everyone. This tool adds an extra layer of security to your Instagram account by requiring a code every time you log in. Tap the gear icon on your profile and choose Two-Factor Authentication to turn it on. (Instagram Blog)

Last year, Instagram promised users that they would work on creating an abuse-free safe place for everyone while simultaneously building tools to "safeguard self-expression".

On top of introducing new screens that will appear over "sensitive photos" – AKA photos that someone has reported that the review team agrees are slightly scandalous but not worthy of deleting – two-factor authentication has officially hit the 'Gram.

Or, it will in the next couple of days.

Wait, backup: What is two-factor authentication?

Two-factor authentication essentially adds a nice, cushiony layer of security to your Instagram account by requiring you to enter an additional code every time you log in.

How will this protect me?

If someone has your password, they can easily log into your account, but with two-factor authentication, your password is like the key to a wooden door, and the additional code is like a giant metal safe right behind it; it's hard to randomly guess the combination when there are infinite possibilities.

How will I get my code?

Via text-message.

Okay, cool! So how do I set it up?

Go to your profile and tap iOS (or Android) in the top right corner. Scroll down and tap Two-Factor Authentication. Tap Require Security Code to turn it on. If your account doesn't have a confirmed phone number, you'll be asked to enter a phone number. After entering the phone number, tap Next. A code will be sent to you. Enter that code and tap Next.

Wait, I don't see any of this on my Instagram app yet… When will this be available?

Don't worry! Two-factor authentication will be rolling out for users today/within the next couple of days.

If you're looking for any additional information, check out Instagram's latest blog post.

Will you be using two-factor authentication?

Are you someone who's keen on that extra little layer of security? Or will you stick to your regular ol' Instagram log-in routine? Let us know your thoughts on Instagram's latest update in the comments below!