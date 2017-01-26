Got an Apple or technology related question or just want to chat about coffee, tea or geek culture? Our new 'Ask Rene' forum is for you!

Rene Ritchie joined iMore in 2008 and has been writing (and writing!) ever since. These days you can find him helping out behind the scenes on all the Mobile Nations sites as editorial director but, day in, day out almost everything he writes still goes up on iMore.

Little known fact: Rene, like many of our editors, got his start in our forums. They're a great way to get involved in the community and learn about everything we do here. So, when we were brainstorming forum ideas for 2017, creating an Ask Rene forum was — heh! — a no-brainer!

Why an Ask Rene forum? Rene already gets tons of questions every day in the comments here on iMore, on Twitter, and over email, and it can be tough to keep up with it all. Also, answering one-on-one is cool but it's also time-consuming and there's a definite advantage to answering where many people can get involved and share ideas.

So, we figured having a central place where our awesome community could post questions, start discussions, and share their own knowledge would be great.

Rene will be in there every day but, despite being my pick for most knowledgeable Apple writer on the planet, no one person knows everything or has every answer. This way, we can come together as a community and make it something really special!

TL;DR: If you have questions, start a new thread in the Ask Rene forum and he'll get back to you with answers!

Visit the Ask Rene forum now!

— James Falconer, iMore and Mobile Nations Community Manager