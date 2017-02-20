Repeated iCloud sign-in requests got you down? Here's how to fix that problem!

Once and a while, often following a major iOS update, you hear complaints about iCloud asking for sign in. Again. And again. And again. And again. And again. And—you get the idea. There's probably a very technical reason for why iCloud panics and goes into a hyper-vigilant state but let's just agree to call it super-annoying. Here's how you can try to fix the problem, and cut down on the number of dialog boxes in your life.

How to stop iCloud from asking you to repeatedly sign in on iPhone and iPad

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap iCloud. Tap Sign Out after scrolling to the bottom of the page. Tap Sign Out in the popup menu. Tap Delete from My iPhone in the second popup menu. Choose whether or not to keep your Safari, News, reminder, and contact data on your phone. Type in your password to disable Find My iPhone if you've got that turned on. Tap Turn Off. Wait for the sign out to complete, then reboot your iPhone or iPad. On the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, press and hold the Sleep/Wake button and the Volume Down button until you see the Apple logo. On iPads older iPhones, press and hold the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons. Sign back into iCloud in the Settings app.

