What's the rumored release date for the next iPad and iPad Pro? What spec speculation has there been? Will it have a new form and new features? Here's our roundup!
The original iPad was an iPhone gone IMAX and the first successful tablet the world had ever seen. Six years later, the stars of the iPad show are the retina iPad mini, iPad Air 2, and 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
But where does Apple go from here? What iPad secrets are yet to be unlocked? And most importantly — when are we going to get them? Here's what we know so far.
Will the "Pro" live long and prosper? Will the "Air" pop back in to the lineup? And what about the poor iPad mini?
Though we don't have concrete information one way or the other, our general hunch on the matter is that Pro is the way of the future: The Air 2 will stick around as a great low-cost education model, but its moniker will likely disappear after that.
As for the iPad mini, its days may be numbered: The 7.9-inch tablet is already close in size with both the 5.5-inch iPhone Plus and 9.7-inch iPad Pro lines, and there's been no speculation in the supply chain about smaller iPads with Smart Connectors and Apple Pencil support.
Release date rumors
Update: According to Mac Otakara, Apple plans to release a trio of new iPads, all in the Pro line, in spring 2017. The new iPads are said to come in 7.9-inch, 10.1-inch, and 12.9-inch varieties, all with True Tone displays.
The iPad's release dates have fluctuated throughout the years — we've seen a year go by between product updates, and we've also had multiple updates in the same year.
- April 2010: Original iPad
- March 2011: iPad 2
- March 2012: iPad 3
- November 2012: iPad 4 + Mini 1
- November 2013: iPad Air + Mini 2
- October 2014: iPad Air 2 + Mini 3
- September 2015: iPad Mini 4
- November 2015: iPad Pro (12.9-inch)
- March 2016: iPad Pro (9.7-inch)
In some ways, the iPad release schedule is starting to resemble its Mac counterparts, rather than its iOS origins: Update when there's a good reason to update, rather than a yearly timing cycle. And given the lengthy iPad lifecycle, it makes sense — these aren't devices people are replacing every year.
So, when is the next one going to hit the stage? The latest musings from KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as reported by MacRumors, pegs a release sometime in 2017; sorry, folks, doesn't look like you'll see an iPad Pro 2 at the iPhone event.
But what about a new iPad mini or iPad Air? It's certainly possible that we'll see a revamp of the mini, but based on Kuo's speculation, Apple may be moving away from smaller iPads in favor of more computer-size and style devices.
Design and colors
Update: According to KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), Apple is planning on releasing 3 new models of iPad this year, with 9.7 and 12.9-inch models, along with a narrow-bezeled model with a screen size somewhere between 10 and 10.5 inches. This latter model will apparently debut at the high end and have a very narrow bezel.
We expect the next generation of iPad Pro to look much like its older siblings; AppleInsider received photos back in July of a purported iPad Pro 2, and while they're not particularly illuminating, the device does largely resemble that of the first-generation iPad Pro.
If we're lucky, we might get a new anodized color — blue, maybe? — but other than that, expect a very similar-looking machine.
As with the iPhone, however, it's the model year after this next revision that's truly interesting: In the same report referenced earlier, Kuo speculates about a "revolutionary iPad model" coming down the pipeline, which he claims will be introduced in the fall of 2018 and offer "radical" design changes, including a flexible AMOLED screen. Not only would this offer users more efficient battery life, but it also has the possibility to allow for curved, rolled, or otherwise flexible movement from a formerly rigid device.
There's a lot of potential here, to be sure, but also quite a few pitfalls. Apple has only one device in production with the AMOLED screen, the Apple Watch, and it will be a significant challenge to expand the screen size while keeping production costs and physics feasibility in line with the universe.
Speculating Specs
When it comes to the iPad's display and internals, there are really only two key points to hit: Display improvements and new processors.
The latter, processors, is a pretty easy target: Apple has been improving on its in-house designed chipset for the last six years, and we're not surprised to see Ming-Chi Kuo predict the adoption of an A10X processor (assuming the A10 drops for the next iPhone).
On the display side, there are a few features present in the 9.7-inch iPad Pro model, like True Tone color adaptation, that we expect to see unify with the 12.9-inch in its next iteration. On the other side, we hope the 12.9-inch iPad's USB 3.0 support will trickle down to its smaller cousins.
There's also the question of 3D Touch: It's been a no-go on the iPad previously because of its display size, but it's entirely possible Apple has figured out how to build the feature in the intervening months.
As for display size, here's a fun rumor from Kuo: The 2017 iPads Pro will purportedly come in 12.9-inch, 9.7-inch, and a new 10.5-inch model. He speculates that the middle model might appeal to education and commercial markets, but this may also be Apple's move to unify the iPad sizing lineup to somewhat resemble the MacBook: Three computer-sized options depending on your needs and wants.
Display
Beyond size, it seems inevitable that Apple will standardize technology across the iPad product line. Currently the 9.7-inch iPad Pro has both DCI-P3 wide gamut color space and True Tone color matching. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro does not. It's hard to imagine any update that doesn't bring the 12.9-inch iPad in line.
Ports
Although some people no doubt wish Apple would go all-in on USB-C for iPad the way they have the new MacBook, there's nothing to suggest that the iPad Pro will swap from its Lightning-based connector for future versions. We are hoping the smaller models at least will support USB 3 fast charging (and maybe even have that super-fast USB-C adapter in the box).
Keyboard
While the iPad retains the iPhone's virtual keyboard that can take any form — the best form — at any given time, Apple also manufactures a hardware keyboard for more dedicated writing time.
Could the company implement a Force Touch haptic digital keyboard that feels like a hardware keyboard? Possibly — but we're skeptical of seeing it anytime soon. (For one thing, the landscape keyboard takes up half of the display on a 9.7-inch iPad Pro.)
Instead, we might see improvements to Apple's cloth-covered Smart Keyboard: More typing angles is the biggest complaint, but more sturdiness when put together is a close second. And for the more feature-demanding in the audience, Apple might even lean toward replicating its rumored MacBook OLED keyboard for the Smart Keyboard option.
What do we know for certain?
Only that we won't know anything for certain until Phil Schiller shows it off on stage!
I dunno. With the major increase in price on all Apple products because of the poor exchange rate between the Canadian and American dollar, these are are getting priced out of my ball park. I mean my iPhone 7 Plus cost me $1179 plus tax coming in at $1332.27. And the current iPad Pro 9.7 inch will cost me $1050 including tax if I wanted one. They're a little pricey now. And the annoying thing is that when and if the Canadian dollar ever rises as it always does, I know the price of Apple products won't decrease in price. It's a shame.
If we don't see an upgraded ipad mini, Apple doesn't see any money from me.
No Jet black iPad Pro?
If iPad mini gets a refresh and includes Apple Pencil support, I'm buying. Don't need to buy the 7 plus, instead I'll settle for the 7.
Agreed. I want an iPad pro that I can carry in the cargo pocket of my pants while at work. For now, I depend on my Samsung Note phone for note taking and quick work on my feet, but the mini would allow a much more livable work space while maintaining an otherwise hands free, no-shoulder-bag, unencumbered mobile situation. I'm hoping that this week's announcements give us an ipad mini PRO surprise.
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'd actually like to see a quality camera or dual camera setup out of the iPad Pro. Yes, I've always thought it was silly for people to be holding up their iPads to take photos - and in reality, it still probably is. But with the power these things are capable of, I don't think it's far fetched for people to consider using these as "movie" cameras. Add a higher quality camera that really favors video and people will start using it to record and edit right on the spot. With Apple and all of their infinite wisdom, they should come up with some killer feature of simulating true film.
I've used the 12.9" iPad Pro for taking photos within Evernote at a tradeshow, using the Pencil to take notes at the various booths. (When standing, one has to type with one hand, which is stupid. Writing with a pencil with one hand is, well, the way it was meant to be.) Great way to create a trip report.
The large iPad Pro might be a cumbersome camera, but it's a crazy good camera monitor. You can check framing, blinks, focus, and quality in the moment.
Too bad the 12.9" camera wasn't much better than that of my iPhone 5. I now have the iPhone 7. With the size of the iPad body, it's really too bad that it didn't get the bigger lens and OIS of the 7, let alone a bigger sensor. And oddly, there's no flash or flashlight feature on the iPad. Weird that the SE gets flash while the big guy doesn't.
BTW, the power button needs to move to the side. Since getting the iPhone 7, when it's time to turn off the iPad, I reach first for the volume control.
I'm not the first to say this here or anywhere. Sure, cool hardware changes are likely.. Apple has the under the hood stuff down these days. Hardware, however, only go so far. The iPad needs iOS love from Apple more than hardware changes. I have an iPad Pro 9.7, and other than a few minor iOS 10 differences, the iPad isn't much more than a bigger screen iPhone. That doesn't cut it for me. The iPad feels like a unloved cousin, not a key product. If these new iPads are to be more than marketing blips-- do the rest of us iPad users out here still count -- iOS needs to improve significantly for this unique usage opportunity.
Agreeing with mtcowdog. The iPad was supposed to be this post PC poster child and somehow it's turned into a miss. I feel that the iPad needs to be something more than a "big iPhone" it needs its own take on iOS. So far the hardware is there especially with the Pencil. It really needs to be something between a Mac and a smartphone. I'm not even sure what that looks like. But it's time (and maybe they already begun to think on it) Apple takes look at what this post PC device is supposed to be.
I've got the 12.9" and the pencil. While I'd love the improved screen and light sensors, it will be a while before I upgrade. The current product meets my needs for casual use and drawing. At work, I use a Surface Pro 4. The iPad Pro and Surface aren't really comparable. The Surface is just a laptop with Windows 10 that happens to have some tablet functions that I never use. The iPad Pro is a tablet that turns on immediately and is ideal for social media and media consumption. The Pencil with ProCreate is a dream. But without a true file system, it's not great for organizing work documents.
Rather than upgrading the tablet, I'd be open to buying an improved keyboard. I haven't bought keys yet. The Apple keyboard is expensive and only half a solution. (What, no back?) It lacks function/accessory keys. The Logitech is thick and heavy. Give me the thinness of the Apple keyboard, another row of keys, some simple illumination, and maybe some tactile feedback and I'll be all in - even at the current Apple price.
On the software side, Dropbox makes file management tolerable, but can only save files when there is an Internet connection. On a plane, I need to save drawings to Photos and copy them to Dropbox later. Each app has a different method of saving and sharing, different options, and different rules. Sure would be nice if there were a more holistic way of managing/organizing my own content, even when offline. (Then again, Apple seems to treat content as if it's owned by companies - like Apple - and services, rather than by the user.) BTW, I tried iCloud when I first got the iPad Pro. I needed to copy some (self made video clip) files from a PC to the iPad for a road trip presentation, but not all my devices (iPad, iPhone, Macbook) would sync-in my iCloud content. I ended up emailing it to myself and since then I've used Dropbox.
Improving the file handling of iOS wouldn't get me to upgrade hardware, but it might help make the iPad Pro a viable work computer, which would help increase its customer base.
Looking back at this, would you suggest purchasing one right now? I mean sure having the true tone and P3 display would be great but its not a killer feature.
I want a Black iPad Pro 2 9.7 inch to match the iPhone 7. Oh and while we're at it I'll take a MacBook in the same colour please.
I have real doubts about the iPad Pro 7.9" rumors., I think it is a safe bet that the 2017 iPhone Pro (yes, "Pro) will have an even larger OLED screen in a slightly smaller body, 5.7"-6.0", which would eliminate the need for a new iPad Mini. I think the iPad Pro will come in a 10+" and 12+" form factor, but still no place to store the freaking Pencil...but if they are going to continue to have camera bumps, how about a pencil silo bump?
And while they're at it, time to migrate to USB-C; if you want this thing to be a laptop competitor, it has to grow up a bit from the iPhone line...
My wish list of hardware changes for the iPads Pro-
A PLACE TO STORE THE F'N PENCIL!!!
Either in/on the enormous $800+ iPad Pro, $170 keyboard, or $80 Silicone Case.
I had to buy a $20 sleeve from Amazon, which is of poor quality, but was the only option.
TLDR- the hardware doesn't NEED to change, but the software must be improved.
.
I too have the 12.9". I got it for work: viewing and marking up architectural plans. The hardware has proven to be more than sufficient, yet every program is lacking. For ex- AutoCAD & Bluebeam Revu; both essential windows software for my job. Both horribly crippled on iOS compared to their windows counterparts. I understand they can't simply copy/paste the programs from one platform to the next, but the limitations of functionality and clumsy UI's make it hard to justify the purchase of an iPad work for. I know it's a catch 22 - if we don't buy the iPads they won't develop, but if they don't develop we won't buy the iPads.
.
Enter Microsoft Surface. Great in theory, not so great in execution. This proves apples stance on not porting macOS to iPad, or visa versus, IMO, The "full-sized" programs just aren't a great fit for that form factor & UI. I'm sure it's perfect for plenty of people, but not for me. Also, the 12.9" iPad Pro's battery is phenomenal. I have never come close to needing to plug in during the work day, including out in the field down/uploading files over LTE.
.
I don't need full blown mac applications on my iPad. I just need great iPad applications. Ironically, Microsoft Office apps are among the best iPad's "Pro" applications. Despite having Bluebeam Revu and several other PDF markup applications, and AutoCAD 360 (w/ subscription) I usually end up using OneNote for "napkin" schematics, as well as taking pictures of the job sites one which to markup. Perhaps I just haven't found the right software, which wouldn't surprise me since the App Store is still a maze of garbage and knockoffs.
It feels weird reading this after the Apple Watch and iPhone presentation. I'm not thrilled about the spring expectation though. I'd like to get the new iPad Pro 12.9" earlier than that. I've got the original, which I'm typing on now. But the new screen is calling out to me as I'm sitting here.
iPad pro is the worst sold iPad ever. Someone I know works for apple and is just a gadget people stay way or not even know they existed. People buy the iPad mini because of the price.
Interesting, since it's received great reviews, except for not having the USB 3 speed transfer.
Ipad Pro should compete with Microsoft Surface but there is no competition, at least not for now. iPad Pro should run OSX and not iOS for one and that would make it a lot more attractive, at least to me.
Now you're talking!!!
This is exactly correct, until Apple put osX or macOS as they call it now it will never compete with the surface.
I couldn't agree with you more. I'm an apple guy and have the larger iPad Pro. I use it for photography (Lightroom) and video editing with iMovie. It bothers me that Apple doesn't even have any of their pro software for the iPad Pro...Logic or Final Cut Pro would be nice but running on macOS. If I need to do any more powerful editing stuff I go to my MacBook Pro. It would be nice to have a mobile device that does it all but I think Apple prefers to sell more hardware than to make the ideal device.
Unfortunately that's not going to happen, it'd require Apple to redesign macOS for touch screens, then also require all the Mac App developers to redesign their apps too. What I would like to see on iOS is filesystem support and the actual Pro apps as the above commenter said
Great post. Before reading it, I thought that the next move would be bringing the "Pro" to the mini. A mini with a pencil would the last thing I need to forget the paper. It is the perfect size to take notes by hand. What do you think?
Serenity, where does the Design and Colors picture come from? Also, great article, can't wait to see some of the projected features come to life.
That would be a shot from Rene Ritchie, I believe!
USB-C would be a game changer, but please make a usable mobile keyboard Apple. The surface pro 3's keyboard is way more usable and I hate pretty much everything else about that product.
Interesting. I have actually found the opposite to be true. I find the Apple keyboard to be usable and the Surface type keyboard to be difficult to use. Why? Flexibility - the Surface keyboard flexes way too much while typing and that bouncing makes it unusable unless you pull it out and lay it flat on a table, which means no laptop typing.
I'm looking for 3-D touch, and fast charging. Basically that's all I need in life.
wish if someone can give me an iphone5s as a birthday present on october 6th this year,it has been my dream since my was stolen on compus.
I can't live without my mini. Apple please keep it alive.
With respect to the ipad pro, Apple does not deserve to call it a "pro" until it gets a trackpad and the ability to use a mouse. Has anybody tried to work around a large excel spreadsheet on an ipad pro? The pro is virtually useless for any kind of work on an excel spreadsheet other than very simple ones. You get dizzy trying. Apple at least put some kind of lock screen on it so when you touch the screen it doesn't move. IMHO, the new Samsung and Microsoft tablets are the only ones that deserve the "pro" distinction.
Trackpad? Mouse? Hello are you still in 1999? Pencil>Mouse
Besides yeah Excel is better than win on Pro, you even can run Windows 10 on Pro and have two OS'.
You obviously have never tried to work with a complex excel spreadsheet on an ipad pro.
I have, and it's fine…
Maybe they won't even give it a number. Maybe the iPad Pro will be treated like the Macs with no numbering. Just years.
This is my eternal hope. "Mid-2017 iPad Pro"
it will go the microsoft way. iPad Pro XP, or iPad Pro ME
There will be no iPad Pro 2 since the first generation is new and struggling the bazaar, But there will be new either iPad Air Pro or iPad Mini Pro soon.
I've always heard that the Pro does well at the bazaar. :)
True dat! It's the sheikh of the souk, and to claim otherwise would be bizarre.
I would guess ipad pro 12" will at least see chip update and true tone. Who knows with other two. 9" ipad pro isn't that old and the Mini is their low end ipad. I would think if the 9" ipad pro is going to see a chip update it will happen in the fall too.
Apple saw the iphone SE (it's fast..pocket rocket) take off. So much for this perceived less demand for smaller screens. I still think the Mini will sell if they give it some similar love (but does Apple want that?). I think the Pencil could definitely see improvements as well and believe it's key to ipad success. Likewise with kb except I don't think it's as essential. OLED screen with higher res is definitely a want (and probably the only thing that will get me to upgrade again) but costs need to come down.
Software side. Many gripe it's not pro and to put the focus on improving it so it can really replace that PC. I'd rather they put the focus on being complimentary to Mac. Sure, intro a file system. But focus on what you can do with both an ipad and mac (or PC). Build into the OS the ability to use as a wacom seamlessly with mac. Screens type app should be built in. I'm not ever going to replace my Mac. with an ipad and believe that's the wrong message to send. It sets up unrealistic expectations and bad reviews that focus on that. I would consider an ipad more essential if they make it an essential complimentary device.
"The original iPad was an iPhone gone IMAX" -- correction, the original iPad was an iPod touch gone IMAX, since it couldn't make phone calls.
Why do people forget the "phone" part of iPhone?
I really hope that the Mini continues........ It has been my go to device every day and is always in my workday pack. The only hard thing for me is I have a super high quality leather case for it (mine is a Mini Retina 2) and I love the whole package like a favorite book. The new dimensions of the mini 4 is what kept me from upgrading and I was so disappointed for the sake of keeping my case.
Agree. Love my mini 4. Great little device, love the smaller size and portability of it.
personally I'm not expecting any new iPad products this September except for maybe a few accessories. I can't imagine they would just add true tone to the 12.9" and call it an IPad Pro 2. But if they can add an additional port(type c?) and a file system into iOS that would help with their narrative as a "laptop replacement"
There has been a new iPad and a new iPad mini EVERY fall since their inception without fail, yet you can't predict if it will happen this year? Hmmmm ...
I would agree it's not certain that the "big" Pro will get an update as it's only the second year, but if there isn't an update for the "regular" iPad Pro as well as a new mini, then it will be an unusual year indeed.
Unless you can give us a reason why the sun shouldn't rise as it always does, I think it's best to assume that it will.
I have yet to see a comment from you that isn't condescending or thoroughly negative. If you truly think the information iMore and its contributors publish then please go post your jabbering on a different site.
Don't like the condescending comments either but he actually makes a point though. Did anyone really expect an iPad Mini 4 last year??
I'm doing perfectly fine with my iPad but I would like to see a 5th Gen iPad Mini with at least an A9 and either true tone or 4 speakers (wouldn't expect both). I wouldn't expect dedicated keyboard and pencil support either.
There also hasn't been anything regarding the next gen Apple Watch besides the he said/she said, but I definitely expect an update next month.
I love the mini and have often considered going phone less and just rocking an LTE mini. However, it should be noted that though the mini was updated last year, it is generationally a year behind when it comes to the chipset with the A8 under the hood. I somehow doubt it would jump to the A10 and may even get left completely behind this year. I hope not but its hard to ignore that Apple has been giving it the iPod touch treatment lately.
Totally agree, if he thinks he can do better than the writers at iMore then why don't hr just start up a tech website of his own?
Gazoobee has been trolling for as long as I can recall. A relentlessly negative one, they.
Isn't there an important point to be noted here? And Gazoobee is quite entitled to voice his opinions - actually, it's nice to have some balance on an Apple-centric/fanboy-ish forum!
I don't visit the forum, only the comments on these articles, but from my viewing I've seen far more Android fanboys here than Apple fanboys. Just as a note, I like both platforms
I agree with Gazoobee.
1 - Lack of supply chain rumors is HARDLY evidence there won't be a mini.
2 - Let's not forget that last year's mini took everyone by surprise.
3 - There's a MUCH closer size relation AND user experience between the mini and the air 2 then there is between a Plus and a mini.
I like to add that the Mini doesn't have a monthly bill either like the Plus has (unless you bought it unlocked and don't put a SIM card in it). If any device is going away I'd think it would be the iPod Touch. It doesn't have a cellular option and the Mini isn't that much more.
True, but the mini is well over due.. even with the seed bump.. (2014).
This site knows something we don't: http://www.macworld.co.uk/news/mac/new-mac-mini-2016-release-date-rumour...
I heard a rumor that they were going to stop making iPhones next Year.
Did you forget the sarcasm tag?
There was no update to the iPad this fall ?? And if anything gets updated the 12.9 iPad Pro came out before the 9.7. I'm sure they will do all at the same time. I do t see no reason for u to put out smart *** comments on here for no reason.
