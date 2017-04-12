Apple on Wednesday highlighted the sports-themed artwork of Robert Generette III, who was profiled in Mashable earlier this year.

I love seeing Apple personally highlight artists and creators who use the iPad Pro to do great work — and it was awesome to see the NBA artwork of artist Robert Generette III pop up on the company's newsroom page earlier Wednesday.

The Washington DC area native, who goes by the name "Rob Zilla," is an art teacher and illustrator who uses iPad Pro, Apple Pencil and the Adobe Illustrator Draw app to create work that Mashable has described as "bright, arresting sports imagery." The Golden State Warriors, as part of Warriors Fan Night at tonight's regular season finale in Oakland, will feature Rob Zilla's illustrations of Warriors players, legends, coaches and fans designed on iPad Pro. The Warriors will also recognize the artist and his work at halftime. The Washington Wizards have also commissioned Rob Zilla to create portraits and murals of their players using iPad Pro and Apple Pencil.

Apple has previously highlighted artwork and iPad Pro work through profiles from high-profile publications, like Mashable's piece on Generette earlier this year, but it's a special treat to see the company personally embrace the story and publish it in their newsroom. This continues a trend of highlighting exceptional work on the iPad Pro from Apple, and it's one I'm glad to see continue.