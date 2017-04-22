Everything you need to know about iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini!
Updated April, 2017: Apple has released the new, low-cost iPad (5th Generation) and retired the iPad Air 2.
A touch-enabled web reader. An internet TV. And a gaming console. Are you getting it yet? OK. Steve Jobs never said that, but what Apple's famed co-founder did say was that there was room between the iPhone and the MacBook for a third category of device. And that device is iPad.
Current models include the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the new, lower-cost iPad (5th Generation), and the smaller, more compact iPad mini 4
While some consider the iPad market beleaguered, Apple keeps selling them by the tens of millions. More than Macs. More than PCs. More than almost anything else on the planet, except of course, for iPhone.
Our recommendation: The Best iPad is the 128 GB Wi-Fi-only 9.7-inch iPad Pro
Buying your iPad
If you're still on the fence about which iPad to buy — or which iPad to upgrade to — Apple's made the choices slightly easier this year. There's the 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch iPads Pro, which support Apple Pencil and Smart Connector for keyboards. There's the new 9.7-inch iPad (5th Generation), which is the least expensive full-sized iPad ever. And there's iPad mini 4, which condenses the iPad experience down to 7.9-inches. Then, of course, there are colors, capacities, and things like AppleCare+ to consider.
Using your iPad
Just get a new iPad? Then your next step is setting it up and getting started with it. Whether that means configuring it from scratch or restoring it from backup, moving your data over from an iPhone, Android tablet, or PC, or digging into all the features, the fun starts there. Safari, iBooks, TV, Photo Booth, it's all ready and waiting for you.
Going beyond iPad
Setting up your iPad is only the beginning. There's a whole store filled with apps and a world of accessories for you to discover With them, your iPad isn't the limit. There is no limit.
