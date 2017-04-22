Everything you need to know about iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini!

A touch-enabled web reader. An internet TV. And a gaming console. Are you getting it yet? OK. Steve Jobs never said that, but what Apple's famed co-founder did say was that there was room between the iPhone and the MacBook for a third category of device. And that device is iPad.

Current models include the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the new, lower-cost iPad (5th Generation), and the smaller, more compact iPad mini 4

While some consider the iPad market beleaguered, Apple keeps selling them by the tens of millions. More than Macs. More than PCs. More than almost anything else on the planet, except of course, for iPhone.

Our recommendation: The Best iPad is the 128 GB Wi-Fi-only 9.7-inch iPad Pro

