Does your iPhone keeps shutting down and turning off while the battery still reads 20%, 30%, or even 50%? Here's what to do!

Sometimes good batteries go bad. In a few cases there can be actual problems with the battery chemistry. In others, leaving phones on heating vents or otherwise "burning" them out has drastically reduced the usuable life. Often, though, things aren't so dire and a few simple fixes can help get things back to normal. So, if your iPhone has been dying unexpectedly while the battery still reads 20%, 30%, or even 50%, here's what to try!

1. Updated to iOS 10.2.1 or later

In earlier versions of iOS, if a high-intensity app like a photo filter suddenly spiked power demand, and your battery was already weak from excessive charging cycles or exposure to heat, your iPhone could mistakenly shut down before the battery hit zero to protect itself. Apple updated the battery management in iOS 10.2.1 to better handle that, eliminating the problem in up to 80% of cases.

So, if you haven't already, make sure you update to iOS 10.2.1 or later. The latest version is always the best, both for bug fixes and security patches.

How to update to the latest version of iOS

2. Force Restart

Whether your iPhone is really shutting down prematurely or it's rapidly depleting the battery due to rogue processes or radio activity, a forced restart can help. Make all the "reboot Windows" jokes you want but sometimes bad bits get stuck and need to be flushed out.

On an iPhone 6 s or older, press and hold down both the Sleep/Wake button and the Home button at the same time. On an iPhone 7 or newer, press and hold down both the Sleep/Wake button and the Volume Down button at the same time. Keep them held down until you see an Apple logo. Let go.

Once your iPhone or iPad has rebooted, wait and see. If it stays on and operational, you're good. If not, or if it won't reboot, go on to the next step.