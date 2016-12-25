How to set up and transfer data to your new iPhone

iMessage is Apple's built-in instant messaging (IM) service. It lets you send text, picture, video, sound, and location quickly and easily to anyone else using iMessage on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. Apple is also bringing significant updates to iMessage in iOS 10, including bubble and screen effects, emoji tapbacks and full-on emojification, Digital Touch and handwriting, and, for the first time, iMessage apps. On your iPhone, iMessage lives alongside SMS and MMS, so you can keep in touch with non-Apple friends from the same app. Thanks to Continuity, you can even get those "green bubbles" on iPad and Mac as well! It makes for an incredibly powerful, unified experience. Here's how to use it. Ultimate guide to using iMessage for iPad How to make FaceTime video and audio calls on your new iPhone

FaceTime is Apple's video and audio calling service. Think of it as a phone that uses your Wi-Fi or cellular data connection instead of traditional phone lines. You can use it from any iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac, to call anyone else using any one of those devices. That's what makes FaceTime perfect for seeing and hearing family when you're on the road, keeping grandparents connected to grandkids, making international calls when you have no long-distance plan, getting a second opinion on that jacket while you're out shopping, and much, much more. Ultimate guide to using FaceTime on your iPhone How to use the Camera on your new iPhone

If the iPhone — or iPod touch — is the best camera you have with you, the Camera app has to be one of the best, and most important apps on your device. With it, you can capture those magic moments with your family and friends, at work or at play, at home or on vacation, in your backyard or atop a mountain halfway around the world. From front- to rear-facing, still photos regular, square, or panoramic, to video and slow motion video, with built in high dynamic range (HDR), burst mode, filters, and more, the Camera app has a ton of functionality and options. Ultimate guide to using Camera for iPhone and iPad How to use Notes on your new iPhone