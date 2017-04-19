Everything you need to know about iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, and more!
Updated February, 2017: Apple has released a new, limited edition, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in (Product) RED. Like jet black, it's only available in 128 and 256 GB versions. And it's fire.
iPhone is a pocket camera, computer, and yes — communicator — all in one. It's Apple's most successful product and one of the most successful products of all time. Introduced by Steve Jobs in 2007, Apple has sold over a billion of them to date.
Current models include iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, with enhanced cameras, water-proofing, virtual home buttons, and improved battery life. Last year's iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus are still on the market, available at a slight discount. And iPhone SE, which packs most of the features of iPhone 6s into the smaller, iPhone 5s package.
If you haven't gotten an iPhone yet or you're looking to upgrade to a new iPhone, you have a lot to choose from. Apple not only sells the new, flagship iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but also the slightly older and lower priced iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, and the smaller and even lower priced iPhone SE. If you're not sure which model is for you, or what color or capacity, or whether you should get AppleCare or not, here's everything you need to help you decide.
Once you have your new iPhone, you're going to want to set it up and get started using it. You can either set it up as a new phone, restore it from the backup of a previous iPhone, or move your data over from an old Android phone, Windows phone, or BlackBerry. Then the fun starts — everything in iOS is now available to you, from iMessage to the Camera, Apple Pay to the Safari web browser, Home automation to Health and fitness.
Once you've got your iPhone and it's all set up, it's time to check out all the apps and accessories that can take it — and you! — to the next level!
