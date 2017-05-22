Apple created a customized version of the gold Apple Watch specifically for French designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Maybe she's born with it, maybe you shouldn't wear a fitness tracker and a smartwatch at the same time…

Whether you're a big fan of the FitBit, totally gaga about the Apple Watch, or in love with any other fitness tracker or smartwatch model out there, you've probably had the thought cross your mind at least once: Is it actually cool to wear both of them at the same time?

In the fashion world, it's not inappropriate in the slightest to wear a watch and a bracelet on the same wrist (although it has been debated before, and men seem to have an even harder time deciding what looks good as there are instructional videos about the topic online), but when it comes to wearable tech, is it fashion forwards or backwards to mix your Apple Watch and your FitBit?

0pusX 05-11-2016 03:58 PM “ I really miss the friends/social aspect of FItbit, but I love the technology aspect of my Apple Watch. Does anyone use both? I was thinking of grabbing a Fitbit Alta for everyday use, and then keeping my Apple Watch for when I am not outside working, or not working out. Does anyone wear both, all the time?? Reply

Why it doesn't really always sorta kinda maybe work....

Nina Garcia:

I'm a big believer that accessories can make or break a look.

Wearable tech has become infinitely more fashionable in the last number of years. You have everything from big name fashion brands like Hermès designing watch bands for the Apple Watch, to stunningly modern and simple smart rings that help you keep track of things like your steps, the distance you've traveled, your heart rate, and so much more.

Not only do these pieces of wearable tech look incredible and like something you'd see on a Chanel runway, but their functions, capabilities, and what they're designed to do are increasing every day, making it less and less necessary to have 4 or 5 pieces gadgets that literally almost do the exact same thing.

From a fashion standpoint, it doesn't make a lot of sense to have two bulky accessories tethered to your wrist every day. "But Cella!" I hear you exclaim (somehow… from my apartment... in Canada...) "My fitness tracker is itty bitty! It's barely noticeable! And I don't use a smelly Apple Watch, I use something that looks like a classic wristwatch!" To which I reply "... Well, it actually depends…"

How it can actually work

If you're wearing your Apple Watch with your FitBit, chances are things are going to look a bit… Off. Sure, neither wearable is terribly intrusive or in your face or in the way, but the look probably doesn't look 100% right, or like both pieces of tech match-up or wear well together.

PROTIP: If you're wearing wearable tech from the same brand, you can actually get around the whole smartwatch and fitness tracker at the same time argument!

Most of the time, brands (especially fashion-based brands that make tech, and not tech-based brands that venture into fashion) will design their gadgets to seamlessly fit with one another on the wrist. The best examples I can think of are Fossil's fitness trackers like the Q Reveler and their not-super-computer-looking smartwatches.

Both wearables aren't super 'techy' and resemble more standard, classic looking jewelry rather than two tiny computers strapped to your wrist, making it a bit less obvious that you're setting out to monitor your sleep, track your steps, etc.

If you're wondering what I mean by techy, I mean smartwatches that have a square face, silicone wristbands, colorful plastic, obviously blinking or beeping lights, and blatant LED or light-up screens.

TLDR;

Wearing a fitness tracker and a smartwatch is a fashion faux pas… if they're super techy-looking.

If they look like your classic wristwatch or pretty leather bracelet, or if one resembles something more clinical and tech-based while the other is more sleek and stylish, then you can get away with wearing both.

What do you think?

Are you a big fan or wearing a smartwatch and a fitness tracker at the same time, or would you rather wear one at a time? Or one on each wrist? Or would you prefer a fitness tracker that functions as a ring or a necklace?

Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!