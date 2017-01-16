Iovine says Apple is looking to create a "pop cultural experience."

Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Jimmy Iovine, one of the driving forces behind Apple Music, spoke about how Apple might expand the service's offerings with original video content. Iovine said that in order to compete with the likes of Spotify, they'll need to move beyond just offering music.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

"If South Park walks into my office, I am not going to say you're not musicians, you know?" Iovine continued when pressed about the report. "We're going to do whatever hits popular culture smack on the nose. We're going to try."

Iovine didn't offer any details on projects that Apple might be working on, but at least a couple of them have known to the public for some time. Planet of the Apps is a reality series focused on app development. Carpool Karaoke, the series incarnation of a popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Cordon, is set for a 16-episode first season that will debut exclusively on Apple Music.