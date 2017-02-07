Jimmy Iovine has offered some thoughts about Apple Music's approach to original video content.

Apple Music's Jimmy Iovine sat down recently for a new interview in which, among other things, he laid out the basics of Apple's vision for video on its streaming music service. Without going into detail on the company's plans, Iovine said that any video offering would serve to enrich the Apple Music experience and that its original content isn't an attempt to compete with the likes of Netflix.

From Variety:

Iovine declines to offer specifics on exactly where the future of Apple Music's original content strategy lies, but he stresses that the service's forays into video will be Apple Music-specific. "We're trying to make the music service a cultural point of reference, and that's why we're making video," he says. "We're making video for our Apple Music customers and our future customers."

Apple is currently producing the first 16-episode season of Carpool Karaoke, a series based on the popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden. The company is also making a semiautobiographical drama created by Dr. Dre called Vital Signs. Apple has not yet announced a debut date for either series at this time.