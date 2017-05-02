Do you have your heart set on a new iPhone? Looking to save up for the latest model? Join the discussion in our forums and let us know if you're going to pick up the latest model!

With all the new phones that have been released this year and all the ones that are set to come out in the next couple of months from different brands, do you still have your sights set on picking up a new iPhone, or do you think you'll pass?

James Falconer 04-24-2017 08:56 AM “ Are you already stashing away the $$$ for the next iPhone? Or better yet, perhaps you're eligible for an upgrade with your carrier (subsidizing your cost). Or - are you waiting to see the phone before you make any decisions? What are you going to do?? Reply

Some people are saying yes, but only because of upgrade plans…

Quis89 04-24-2017 10:15 AM “ Im on an annual upgrade plan with Verizon so I'll be fine. But I'm really holding out to see what they announce. The rumors haven't been too promising for me. I'll wait until I hear what's releasing from Apple themselves. Reply

While others are saying that they might pick up a newer model after a bit of time has passed.

So what do you think? Join in the discussion on our forums and let us know if you'll be grabbing the newest iPhone model once it's released or if you're going to pass and go for something else!

