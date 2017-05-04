If you're looking to upgrade to an iPhone Plus model, do you get the 7 Plus, or wait? Join in the discussion on the forums and have your voice be heard!

Apple traditionally launches its next iPhone collection in the Fall, but should you consider upgrading now? We're in the grey area where folks start to question if it's worth it to pick up an iPhone 7 Plus, or just wait until the next iPhone launches.

What are your thoughts, iMore? Would you buy a 7 Plus and sell it in the Fall, or hang on to your iPhone 6s for a few more months?

SugarMouth 04-30-2017 01:58 PM “ Looking to go with a bigger screen. Currently with a 6S. I'm thinking maybe going 7+ till the 8 comes out and selling it. Do it? or Wait? Reply

chezm 04-30-2017 06:46 PM “ I just bought a 7+ a week ago very well knowing the of the major changes in new design. Looks like we will get a 7S+ as well. For me, I'm not ready for bezeless phones I'm not a fan of the S8 design although it cool to just look at for sleekness. I'm waiting out the second iteration of this new iPhones design which is likely next year so I got the 7+ now. As someone said if you need the latest... Reply

Take our poll in the forums and join our discussion online for a chance to let us know what your course of action will be in procuring a new iPhone!

