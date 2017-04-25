4 months in, do you still enjoy using your AirPods?
It's been a number of months since Apple introduced their AirPods, and reactions have been mixed since the very beginning.
From memes comparing them to Q-tips and dental floss, to others complaining about their small size and lose-ability, to some saying they were some of the best wireless earphones they've ever used, the word AirPod certainly inspires to polarize the masses.
But now that a bit of time has passed… Are you still in love with your AirPods?
robertk32804-18-2017 07:02 AM“
I haven't had mine the whole 4 months but curious to see how everyone is still feeling about the AirPods since they've been out for a while. I love mine (using them now) and definitely happy with my purchase!Reply
If you join our forum discussion, you'll see that there are still quite a few people who are gaga about their 'Pods...
Terb04-18-2017 06:14 PM“
Best set of earphones to date for me!Reply
Tartarus04-19-2017 10:18 AM“
Have had them since launch day. Enjoy them still. It makes me feel like I'm wearing technology from the future.Reply
But what do you think?
Join in on our forum discussion and have your voice heard as to why AirPods are awesome – or a total dud!
Reader comments
Join the discussion: Do you still ❤️ your AirPods?
I have had them since launch and still love love them. I use them for a few hours per day every day of the week. They are so light and comfortable and easy to just pop in your pocket. One of the best buys for a long time.
I have been using the AirPods for about a month and still like to use them. I particularly like how easy they are to connect to and switch between my MacBook and iPhone. They do not feel all that secure in my ears but I have not had any issues with them falling out. Happy customer!
I don't think there's anything out there better suited to my needs, but they aren't perfect. They're a little slippery when pulling out of the case, and when I switch between my 4 devices sometimes they don't reliably show up in Control Center. But they're still so much better than everything else I've used, I don't regret the purchase. If I hadn't bought them right away I might have wound up preferring a BeatsX for in-ear fit (and recent sales), but regardless it would've been something with W1.
Although it felt like it took forever for me to get them, they were well worth the wait and money. My favourite headphones ever.
I just still can't get over how they look. Someone at work wears them and I think they just look silly. Which sucks, because everything else about them is great.