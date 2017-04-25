4 months in, do you still enjoy using your AirPods?

It's been a number of months since Apple introduced their AirPods, and reactions have been mixed since the very beginning.

From memes comparing them to Q-tips and dental floss, to others complaining about their small size and lose-ability, to some saying they were some of the best wireless earphones they've ever used, the word AirPod certainly inspires to polarize the masses.

But now that a bit of time has passed… Are you still in love with your AirPods?

robertk328 04-18-2017 07:02 AM “ I haven't had mine the whole 4 months but curious to see how everyone is still feeling about the AirPods since they've been out for a while. I love mine (using them now) and definitely happy with my purchase! Reply

If you join our forum discussion, you'll see that there are still quite a few people who are gaga about their 'Pods...

Terb 04-18-2017 06:14 PM “ Best set of earphones to date for me! Reply

Tartarus 04-19-2017 10:18 AM “ Have had them since launch day. Enjoy them still. It makes me feel like I'm wearing technology from the future. Reply

But what do you think?

