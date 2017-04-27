With the recent launch of the Galaxy S8, some people are asking: are you ditching your iPhone? Join the discussion on our forums to let us know what you think!

The Galaxy S8 launched to immediate praise and fanfare, which left some Apple users torn between their iPhone and the potential power the Galaxy S8 possesses.

As the weeks roll by, some iPhone users have started questioning whether it's worth it or not to switch over to a Galaxy S8 – or at least consider it in place of a future iPhone.

matt3166 04-20-2017 11:30 PM “ Just curious if anyone is getting an S8 for a second phone of dropping their iPhone completely. IMO, the phone looks amazing but but besides that nothing is exciting me. After using android for so many year I kind of know what to expect later down the road with slowdowns, etc. Reply

Some are quick to say no…

Cladster 04-21-2017 12:31 AM “ No: Slow if ever updates Low resale Poor customer service Touchwiz ok when new soon becomes a lag fest Oversaturated screen/colours Curved Screen Ugly back with case Reply

While some are seriously considering it for one reason or another…

cwbcpa 04-21-2017 09:24 AM “ I promised myself that I would stop bouncing back and forth between android and iOS. The Note phones have always pulled me in, but then I come back to the iPhone. After switching from the Note 7 and being very happy with my 7 Plus, I said that would be it. No reason to switch again only to come back. Now I see the S8 & S8+....they look and feel a lot like the Note 7 that I loved. The... Reply

But what do you think?

Join our discussion in the forums and let us know if you'd consider switching to a Galaxy S8, or why you would never ever do such a thing!

Join the discussion in the iMore forum!