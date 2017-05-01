Have you noticed more people wearing the Apple Watch? What do you think? Join in the discussion on the forums to let us know!
It's been 2 years since people began picking up the Apple Watch, deciding on the perfect band, and wrapping it around their wrist for the world to see.
But since its release, have you noticed more people have been sporting their Apple Watch?
rangerdeyo04-29-2017 09:36 AM“
So its been just over 2 years since the watch went on sale. Other than friends and coworkers who have an Apple Watch, are you seeing more of them out in the general public? I have. Especially since the series 2 came out last September. Some of my non-scientific observations: Space Grey seems to be the one of choice for men. I have yet to see a guy with a gold or rose gold watch. Other...Reply
Some people say yes, they have seen more and more over the last couple of months with different bands…
Lee_Bo04-29-2017 09:42 AM“
I've been seeing more over the past 6 months, both sizes and all kinds of bands.Reply
While some say they haven't really noticed an increase in Apple Watch wearers…
Ledsteplin04-29-2017 01:28 PM“
I haven't seen any here. But I don't get out much.Reply
I've seen more over the past two years. When I bought mine in April 2015, i knew no one else who had one. Flash forward to today, and i see between 4-5 people out in public a day wearing any variety of colors. I tend to recognize that square shape pretty easily. I've bought about 8 different bands over that time.
Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico
I see them Everywhere now. it seems like 50% of this whole city has one.
I also noticed that LOTS of tv news caster / show host etc All have one.
People need to stop thinking wearables (Namely Apple Watch) are flops.
Far, far from it. Apple watch is selling like Mad here.
Not in India , there's only one guy other than me in my office who has one and we both look like Star trek Fans at Star Wars convention.