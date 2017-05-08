Do you think iOS is falling a wee bit behind? Let us know what you think and join the discussion in the iMore forums!

With the recent release of new Android phones, and system features and functions that aren't offered or perform as well through iOS, some people have started to wonder if iOS is falling behind.

metllicamilitia 05-03-2017 06:21 PM “ I've just been having a discussion on this topic. I disagree that Apple and iOS are falling behind despite not having the plethoras feature sets seen on many Android devices. I'm fine with how Apple waits to implement new features until they work as they as should and as promised. While iOS hasn't changed much in the last couple years, I can't say Apple hasn't been innovating. Apple has just done... Reply

While some are quick to disagree because iOS still runs smoothly, is simple to use, and is 'more stable' than opposing tech …

Just_Me_D 05-03-2017 07:21 PM “ I don't think iOS, in and of itself, is falling behind other operating systems because it is still fast, smooth, simple to use and more stable, in my opinion. Having said that, could some things be improved? Of course. Reply

… Some say that their blind love of everything Apple has to offer has clouded their judgment on whether iOS is up to snuff.

Quis89 05-04-2017 09:58 AM “ Yes...Apple is falling behind. Be we accept that because we love what Apple offers. I think there's a difference between what we will accept vs what is current. In my opinion, Apple is behind others. But that's not because they aren't capable of offering what others do. It's because they choose to take their time and offer things on their terms. Not the terms of others. So it's really not a... Reply

But what do you think? Join in our discussion in the forums and let us know if iOS is falling behind and why (or why not!) you do (or don't) think so!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!