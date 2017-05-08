Do you think iOS is falling a wee bit behind? Let us know what you think and join the discussion in the iMore forums!
With the recent release of new Android phones, and system features and functions that aren't offered or perform as well through iOS, some people have started to wonder if iOS is falling behind.
metllicamilitia05-03-2017 06:21 PM“
I've just been having a discussion on this topic. I disagree that Apple and iOS are falling behind despite not having the plethoras feature sets seen on many Android devices. I'm fine with how Apple waits to implement new features until they work as they as should and as promised. While iOS hasn't changed much in the last couple years, I can't say Apple hasn't been innovating. Apple has just done...Reply
While some are quick to disagree because iOS still runs smoothly, is simple to use, and is 'more stable' than opposing tech …
Just_Me_D05-03-2017 07:21 PM“
I don't think iOS, in and of itself, is falling behind other operating systems because it is still fast, smooth, simple to use and more stable, in my opinion. Having said that, could some things be improved? Of course.Reply
… Some say that their blind love of everything Apple has to offer has clouded their judgment on whether iOS is up to snuff.
Quis8905-04-2017 09:58 AM“
Yes...Apple is falling behind. Be we accept that because we love what Apple offers. I think there's a difference between what we will accept vs what is current. In my opinion, Apple is behind others. But that's not because they aren't capable of offering what others do. It's because they choose to take their time and offer things on their terms. Not the terms of others. So it's really not a...Reply
I would say that Apple is bit behind in creating some innovation in iOS but the complete iOS ecosystem is so stable even iPhone with 2Gb ram can beat Android phones having 4Gb ram. I hope Apple create some magic with iOS 11. Eagerly waiting to see what's in there for iOS 11.
They are just highlighting threads in the forums. Has nothing to do with click bait. I know, I started this thread. It was simply to create discussion around whether or not people feel like iOS is falling behind due to not having the feature sets most Android phones do.
Am I the only one NOT interested in constant innovation?
We have an iOS that is way more stable than any Android ever has been, or will be... yet articles such as these keep popping up.
- iOS as it is, has all the necessary features it needs... so in my opinion it's fine!
With every new feature that's being added, a potential issue also arrives (bugs, security issues, etc)... why would we constantly risk adding issues?
Let's just keep it as it is... call me old-fashioned if you want. ;)
"...way more stable than any Android EVER HAS BEEN, OR WILL BE… “.
One of the most shortsighted posts I’ve ever seen. Seriously, get a grip. I remember when they said that the Japanese couldn't challenge the german for luxury cars. Then the LS400 hit the street.
There were a lot of people with a lot more knowledge than you that were surprised.