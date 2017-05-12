Decisions, decisions, decisions… Do you buy the iPhone 7 or the iPhone 7 Plus, and why one model over the other? Join our iMore forum discussion and have your voice be heard!

If you're someone who didn't upgrade the second the new iPhones came out, then you've had a number of months to admire from afar the features and qualities each iPhone has to offer.

But if someone came up to you and asked you point blank "IPHONE 7 OR IPHONE 7 PLUS?!", what would your answer be and why?

We're chatting in the forums to see if you should upgrade to the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus!

raplutonium3 05-07-2017 11:33 AM “ Hi all Please help this weekend I'm buying myself an iPhone Cause I didn't upgrade since the iPhone 5s, what I would really want to know which iPhone is the best between 7 & 7 plus? Reply

Join the discussion in our forums and let your voice be heard by hopping into the conversation and let us know if you think the iPhone 7 is the way to go or if the iPhone 7 Plus will forever reign supreme!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!