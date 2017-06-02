After you upgraded to the iPhone 7 Plus, did you find that the antenna was wonky at all? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know what you think!
So you've just upgraded to your iPhone 7 Plus! The phone is pretty, the camera is sharp AF, and the untouched screen looks like it's sent from the heavens; but what about the antenna?
Some people online have speculated that the antenna for the iPhone 7 Plus is worse at providing consistent service than other cell phone models, while others claim that they haven't had any poor reception with their iPhone 7 Plus.
Folks has anyone else had any issues with your reception on your 7+? I have a g6 and a 256g 7+ (on T mobile) and have noticed I have more service on my g6 than 7+ some times.... Fyi they are side by side comparisons ...... Thanks folks......Reply
While there are those that claim their iPhone 7 Plus has better reception than most of the other phones they've used...
I find my 7 plus has better reception than all my other iPhones.Reply
… There are others who have noticed a difference between their iPhones in one way or another…
I've not noticed a difference from my 6s plus and the 7plus one way or another.Reply
But what do you think? Do you think the iPhone 7 Plus antenna is worse? Jump on into the iMore forums and join in on the discussion to let us know what you think about this topic!
I use an iPhone 7 Plus for work and a Galaxy S7 Edge for personal stuff. Both are on the same network (O2 in the UK) and nearly always the Samsung connects to a stronger network. Right now the iPhone is on 3G and the Samsung is on 4G (and yes, I've got 4G connected in the settings). This was also the case with the 6S that preceded it.
I've always assumed it's down to either better antennas or modem chips.
Agree. Same occured with the ip6 in my experience.
I'm from Argentina, I've been using an iPhone 5s for almost 3 years, now I've switched to an iPhone 7 Plus, I can't find a lot of difference regarding to the signal strenght between them, in my case the iPhone 7 Plus is slightly better: Here, at work, the cellular signal is weak, I used to have 1 dot (in the signal indication bar next to the company name) with the iPhone 5s. With the 7+, in the very same spot where I use to sit; I have 2 dots.