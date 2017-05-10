Are you a Matte Black iPhone owner? How has the finish held up over the last couple of months? Join the discussion in our forums!
The Matte Black look for the iPhone was something new with the reals of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and people were pumped about the sleek-looking, modern new finish.
While some people said that the matte texture made fingerprints and scratches stick out like a sore thumb, others argued that a simple case and some care could have your iPhone looking funky-fresh 24/7.
But now that a couple of months have passed, how's that finish holding up? We're chatting in the forums to see if it's worth it to go matte!
James Falconer05-02-2017 09:24 AM“
For all the matte black owners out there... is the finish holding up nicely on your phone? I don't have one, but have wondered how that finish would hold over time...Reply
Some say that after having their iPhone for a couple of months, it still looks brand spankin' new:
cwbcpa05-02-2017 09:53 AM“
I've had mine for a little over 6 months and the phone looks brand new. I keep a case on it when I'm out of the house or office, but there hasn't been any wear from taking them off and on. I'm very happy with my color choice.Reply
Anastayja105-02-2017 02:26 PM“
The color on my matte black is holding up well. No scratches, chips or other blemishes. Phone is always kept in a case. Switched to an S8+ a week ago so my iPhone will still be in perfect condition when I pick it up again.Reply
… While others say they've seen slight changed over time:
knotsure05-02-2017 03:31 PM“
I have noticed some small spots from dirt or whatever rubbing on the finish around the edges where the case touch the phone on the matte finish after leaving it in the case for a while.Reply
But what do you think? Join our discussion in the forums and let us know if your Matte Black iPhone is falling short over time – or maybe once you've gone matte, you can't possibly go back!
I have waited so long for the "gloss" backing to come back to iPhones since the 3g and 3gs series ended with them. I hate have such a slippery body that makes me afraid to not use a case. The Jet Piano Black of the 7 felt so nice without a case (even when washing hands and drying them). I just personally couldn't see how anyone could use a matte finish (as the fingerprints basically get rubbed off when you pull the phone out of your pocket from the glossy finish). The matte finish is so slippery.
Owned the matte black iPhone 7 since launch day and it's flawless. Holds up way better than the slate iPhone 5 did.
I have a IPhone 7 Plus matte black but I have a dbrand skin on mine. So yes it is holding up rather well.
I just got one used from eBay. It has a few tiny spots on the back, but nothing major. Looks great overall!